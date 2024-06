The optics of President Biden’s speech on gun control just hours after his son’s firearm conviction was not lost on social media users Tuesday.

Biden spoke in Washington D.C. before the Everytown for Gun Safety's annual training conference where he touted his executive actions to curtail gun violence and reiterated his support for an assault weapons ban.

Just hours earlier, however, his son, Hunter Biden, was found guilty on all charges in the criminal case focused on his purchase of a firearm in 2018.

The unusual timing of Biden’s gun speech, which did not reference Hunter’s conviction, was mocked by X users shortly after the verdict.

"Joe Biden giving a gun safety speech on the same day that his son was convicted of gun charges is the most Biden thing ever," RedState columnist Buzz Patterson remarked.

"Of all the days for Joe Biden to be speaking at ‘Gun Sense University,’" conservative commentator Kate Hyde wrote, along with headlines about Hunter's verdict and his father's speech.

"Awaiting Biden remarks at ‘Gun Sense University’ before he flies to Wilmington to see Hunter for the first time since his son was convicted on three felonies related to his illegal purchase/possession of a firearm while addicted to crack. Just incredible," Townhall.com managing editor Spencer Brown reported.

The Ruthless Podcast executive producer Leigh Wolf commented, "Biden is speaking at the ‘Gun Sense University’ event hosted by Everytown for Gun Safety the same day his son is convicted on a federal gun charge. Just a perfect encapsulation of how the Biden campaign is going."

"Do you support your son's conviction over the law you and Everytown have endorsed?" radio host Dana Loesch asked Biden.

Gun rights activist Colion Noir wrote, "Delivering an anti gun speech at the same time your son was just found guilty of illegal possession of a firearm is crazy! We live in clown world."

"This your son?" conservative commentator Paul Szypula responded to a Biden post with a headline about Hunter’s gun felony conviction.

"Biden is currently speaking on restricting our Second Amendment rights after his son is convicted on gun charges. Oh, the irony," Michigan Rep. Lisa McClain summarized.

Though Biden did not reference Hunter during his speech, he released a statement earlier regarding the verdict.

"As I said last week, I am the President, but I am also a Dad. Jill and I love our son, and we are so proud of the man he is today," Biden said. "So many families who have had loved ones battle addiction understand the feeling of pride seeing someone you love come out the other side and be so strong and resilient in recovery."

He added that he "will accept the outcome of this case and will continue to respect the judicial process as Hunter considers an appeal."

"Jill and I will always be there for Hunter and the rest of our family with our love and support," Biden said. "Nothing will ever change that."

