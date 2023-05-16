Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

IMMIGRATION
Published

Group of 30 Chinese migrants found near Texas-Mexico border

Officials have said the number of migrants being encountered by border agents has dipped since Title 42 expired last week

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano , Bill Melugin | Fox News
close
Migrants flood Texas border cities as fallout from ending of Title 42 continues Video

Migrants flood Texas border cities as fallout from ending of Title 42 continues

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, joined 'Fox & Friends' to discuss the aftermath of the ending of Title 42 and what can be done to mitigate the migrant surge.

Texas law enforcement officials recently encountered 30 Chinese citizens near the southern border as pressure mounts to address the flow of migrants illegally crossing into the United States. 

A trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety found the group walking along a road in Roma, in the Rio Grande Valley. 

The trooper was able to get them off the road and called the U.S. Border Patrol. Agents responded and processed the group. 

The Rio Grande Valley has been a hotbed of illegal crossings into the U.S. from Mexico.

WHITE HOUSE RAGES AFTER FEDERAL JUDGE BLOCKS RELEASE OF MIGRANTS WITHOUT COURT DATES: ‘SABOTAGE’ 

Chinese migrants at the border

A group of 30 Chinese migrants were caught walking near the southern border in Texas.  (Bill Melugin)

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been especially aggressive in taking steps to combat the illegal flow of migrants into his state, while criticizing the Biden administration for not doing more to address the border. He has gone as far as busing migrants to democratic-led cities to prove his point.

However, officials have said Border Patrol agents have seen a 50% drop in the number of migrants since May 11, when Title 42 expired. 

"The numbers we have experienced in the past two days are markedly down over what they were prior to the end of Title 42," U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on CNN's "State of the Union" program.

Mayorkas said there were 6,300 border encounters Friday, and 4,200 Saturday, but cautioned it was still early in the new regime.

He credited criminal penalties for migrants who illegally enter the country, which resumed under existing law after the expiration, for the decrease in crossings. 

Cities displacing kids, homeless veterans for migrants is ‘absurd’: Rep. Kat Cammack Video

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The public health order adopted under former President Donald Trump allowed officials to expel migrants quickly without an asylum process but did not impose penalties.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.