Minneapolis Catholic school targeted in shooting, prompting massive police response

A shooting was reported Wednesday at the Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis, according to the state's governor, Tim Walz.

Walz wrote on X that "I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School" and "I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence."

The Minneapolis Police Department shared a message from the city of Minneapolis confirming "there is no active threat to the community at this time" and "the shooter is contained." Sources told Fox 9 that the suspect – who has not been publicly identified – is deceased.

"Stay away from the area to allow emergency personnel to help victims," city officials added.

Footage taken at the scene Wednesday showed parents leading their children away from the school. Residents who live in the area said they heard so much gunfire they didn't call it in to police, thinking it was someone roofing their house, according to Fox 9.

A federal source told Fox News that a substantial number of people were injured in the shooting.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said "DHS is monitoring the horrific shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

"We are in communication with our interagency partners, and will share more information as soon as it becomes available. I am praying for the victims of this heinous attack and their families," she continued.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey also said "I'm monitoring reports of horrific violence in South Minneapolis.

"I'm in touch with Chief O'Hara and our emergency response team has been activated. We will share more information as soon as we can. Please give our officers the space they need to respond to the situation," he said.

ATF agents "are responding to reports of an active shooter situation at Annunciation Church in Minneapolis," according to the agency’s St. Paul Office.

President Donald Trump said he has been "fully briefed on the tragic shooting in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"The FBI quickly responded and they are on the scene. The White House will continue to monitor this terrible situation. Please join me in praying for everyone involved!" Trump added on Truth Social.

The school at the church serves grades K-8 and began on Monday, Fox 9 reported.

