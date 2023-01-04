GOP rebels throw McCarthy's speakership into question, Buttigieg's ritzy ride and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

FAILURE TO ELECT - Kevin McCarthy and GOP look to end speaker logjam after hours of failed votes. Continue reading …



FLYING HIGH - Pete Buttigieg took husband on military plane to attend overseas sporting event. Continue reading …

‘DEVIL’S SLIDE' - Cops give disturbing update after four survive car plunging off cliff. Continue reading …

‘THEY HAD NO CHOICE’ - 'Romeo & Juliet' stars sue for $500M-plus over teen nude scene. Continue reading …

FLEEING FOR FREEDOM - Karol Markowicz details what she's learned one year after ditching New York. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

TENSIONS RISING - Matt Gaetz blasts Kevin McCarthy’s use of Speaker’s Office. Continue reading …



SEE IT - Florida Republican stuns House floor by changing speaker vote. Continue reading …



‘NOT YOUR DADDY’S PLAYBOY’ - GOP passes age verification to view online porn. Continue reading …

LOOKING AHEAD - These senators face the most trouble getting re-elected in 2024. Continue reading …

MEDIA

NETWORK NIGHTMARE - ABC News plagued by death, scandals and public relations problems. Continue reading …



BOMBSHELL REPORT - Another 'Twitter Files' episode dropped, details 'Russia Task Force.' Continue reading …

‘LOSING POLITICAL STRATEGY’ - Pro-life groups rebut Trump's midterm blame. Continue reading …

SECOND AMENDMENT A ‘CURSE’ - Major New Jersey paper calls Second Amendment a ‘curse,’ claims America has ‘fetish with gun culture.’ Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - 'Mini-Madoff' took millions in 'rat poison' and fed it to Joe Biden. Continue reading …



TUCKER CARLSON - How badly does Kevin McCarthy want to be House speaker? Continue reading …



SEAN HANNITY - Republicans need to heed Ronald Reagan's advice amid speakership fight. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - 'Millions' were comforted by prayer after tragic NFL injury. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

SOME SURPRISES - Trump tax returns: Five notable facts. Continue reading …

‘BLOW THIS UP’ - Mom rages about baby toy that spewed lewd jokes. Continue reading …

JUMPED INTO ACTION - 'Amazing' Americans stepped up to protect strangers from danger in 2022. Continue reading …

JEREMY RENNER - What to know about the actor injured in a snow-plow accident. Continue reading …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Biden expected to announce decision on 2024 election soon. See video …



WATCH: Illinois sheriff warns SAFE-T Act is 'very concerning' for law enforcement. See video …

FOX WEATHER

THE LAST WORD

"Now, as President Reagan famously told his staff, quote, The person that agrees with you 80% of the time is a friend and an ally, not a 20% traitor. Republicans, they would be wise to heed that advice. As of right now, 19 Republicans, they are determined to block McCarthy and that means lawmakers cannot be sworn in."

- SEAN HANNITY

