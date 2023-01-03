LAURA INGRAHAM: 'Millions' were comforted by prayer after tragic NFL injury

Laura Ingraham illuminates how the act of prayer was not scrutinized, but brought people together after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the football field on "The Ingraham Angle.'

LAURA INGRAHAM: Now, how often have we seen the press try to kind of pretend that religious Americans are part of a fringe movement? Liberals warn of Christian nationalism and even link the faithful to domestic terrorism. Now, these same elites relish seeing headlines like this – Christianity in the U.S. is quickly shrinking – and they're gleeful to report that millennials are turning against organized religion. And if you are someone who offers thoughts and prayers after tragedies, well, they assume you're just a fraud.

Oh, liberal high school administrators, let's not forget about them. They felt threatened by public displays of religion for decades now. Remember Joe Kennedy, a beloved football coach at Bremerton High School in Washington State? He lost his job for the high crime of praying after games.

Well, this poor coach had to take his case all the way to the Supreme Court, which thankfully ruled against the school and upheld his free exercise rights. But then last night in Cincinnati, when Buffalo safety DeMar Hamlin fell limp to the ground after a hard tackle, not only was no one complaining about public prayer, the millions watching, including yours truly, we were comforted by seeing it. Grown men, visibly shaken, terrified of what they saw, were moved to drop to their knees, not in protest, but in humility and devotion to the Almighty. It was fervent prayer for healing for their brother, who lay motionless as his mother watched in the stands.

