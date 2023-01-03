JESSE WATTERS: 'Mini-Madoff' took millions in 'rat poison' and fed it to Joe Biden

Fox News host Jesse Watters warns Sam Bankman-Fried is in "trouble" if there is any similarity between his case and Bernie Madoff's scheme involving the mob's money on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

A new Netflix documentary says Bernie Madoff was taking millions of dollars in from criminals – everybody from drug cartels to Russian mobsters. And when they all came knocking on Bernie's door to have it back, he didn't have it. Instead of paying up, the documentary says Madoff pled guilty to 150-year prison sentence so he wouldn't get whacked. Remember, Madoff just confessed, said I did it, said send me away. If Madoff for years was able to get away with taking in mob money, drug money, right under the nose of the feds, just imagine what's going on in crypto, the currency notorious with mobsters, sex traffickers and hackers. Warren Buffett's right-hand man calls it "rat poison."

The Democratic Party must love them some "rat poison" because Sam "Mini-Madoff" took millions in rat poison and fed it to Joe Biden. Did drug money buy the Democrats the Senate? Oh, just look for yourself. $41 million right into the Democrats' dirty war chest. Where'd the stolen crypto money come from? Well, if we're learning anything from Bernie Madoff's story, it's that this is a lot of dirty, stolen money and people are dying over it.

In the past few months, there's been a slew of crypto executives dropping dead. Yeah. One died in his sleep, another died from a helicopter crash and the other one died drowning in Puerto Rico. Is this all a coincidence? Well, we don't know. But we do know if Mini's investors were cartels and mobsters, Mini's in some trouble and so are all the other crypto brokers who lost the mob's money. \