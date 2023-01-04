Sean Hannity: Republicans need to heed Ronald Reagan's advice amid speakership fight

Fox News host Sean Hannity asked what Ronald Reagan would do in the midst of the Republicans' party split over who should be chosen as the next House speaker in Tuesday's monologue.

SEAN HANNITY: Now it is time to get serious with the small majority in the House. It's critically important for Republicans to come together as an important check and balance to the Biden administration and the Democratic Socialist Party. And tonight we ask the question, how about this question? What would Ronald Reagan say? What would Ronald Reagan do? Now, as President Reagan famously told his staff, quote, The person that agrees with you 80% of the time is a friend and an ally, not a 20% traitor. Republicans, they would be wise to heed that advice. As of right now, 19 Republicans, they are determined to block McCarthy and that means lawmakers cannot be sworn in. Committee assignments are delayed. The Republican investigations are stalled. And now this is not a big deal as of today, if we lose a day or two. But if this fight goes on and on for day after day, week after week, and the Republican agenda totally stalls out, you can forget about holding Biden accountable pretty much for anything. And the country will be angry and frustrated and they will feel betrayed.

And you can forget about securing the border. You can forget about exposing the bias, the corruption. Has FBI the been politicized? Is the DOJ being weaponized? And by the way, you can forget about, you know, holding Dr. Fauci's feet to the fire. I think the time has come for that. Even worse, some of the McCarthy holdouts, they are now even reportedly threatening, according to reports, to vote for Democrat Hakeem Jeffries if they don't get their way. Needless to say, that would be a massive betrayal to every single person in the country that voted for a Republican as one party Democratic rule would then continue. At the end of the day, the American people, they voted for governance. They voted for oversight. They voted for checks. They voted for balances. They didn't vote for Republicans to go to DC and waste time and bicker among themselves and grandstand and with the right to vacate and the motion to vacate available to them.