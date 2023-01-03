Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

California man intentionally drove Tesla off cliff with another adult, 2 kids in car: authorities

California Highway Patrol identified Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, as the man who drove himself and three others off the 'Devil's Slide' cliff in a Tesla

Elizabeth Pritchett
By Elizabeth Pritchett | Fox News
close
California fire agencies rescue adults via helicopter after Tesla plunges off cliff Video

California fire agencies rescue adults via helicopter after Tesla plunges off cliff

California Highway Patrol helicopters assisted in the rescue and extrication of two adults (Credit: California Highway Patrol - Golden Gate Division Air Operations / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)

A man who injured himself and three others, including two children, after driving his Tesla off a cliff in California on Monday is now facing multiple charges after authorities said the plunge was intentional.

California Highway Patrol in San Francisco on Facebook said Dharmesh A. Patel, of Pasadena, was arrested for attempted murder and child abuse Tuesday. After talking to witnesses and gathering evidence at the scene, investigators believe "this incident was an intentional act." 

Earlier on Tuesday, CHP Officer Mark Andrew said investigators did not believe the Tesla was operating in autopilot or full self-driving mode at the time. 

Authorities echoed that statement on Facebook later in the day and added the car's driving mode "does not appear to be a contributing factor" in the crash.

DRAMATIC VIDEO SHOWS CALIFORNIA HELICOPTER RESCUE AFTER TESLA PLUNGES OFF 'DEVIL'S SLIDE' CLIFF

A white Tesla is seen off the 'Devil's Slide' cliff in California after the driver intentionally drove off the cliff, authorities said.

A white Tesla is seen off the 'Devil's Slide' cliff in California after the driver intentionally drove off the cliff, authorities said. (CAL FIRE San Mateo - Santa Cruz Unit)

California Highway Patrol officers responded to the incident Monday around 10:50 a.m. after 911 callers reported a car went over the 'Devil's Slide' cliff south of the Tom Lantos tunnels on State Highway 1.

At the scene, first responders saw a white Tesla approximately 250-300 feet down the cliff. Multiple agencies responded to the scene to rescue the passengers after noticing movement from the car. 

"We go there all the time for cars over the cliff and they never live. This was an absolute miracle," Brian Pottenger, a battalion chief for Coastside Fire Protection District/Cal Fire, said.

Firefighters rappelled down the cliff while another rescuer was lowered from a helicopter to assist in the extrication and rescue amid rainy and windy conditions.

MISSING CALIFORNIA MAN FOUND DEAD AFTER GOING FOR HIKE AT CARBON CANYON REGIONAL PARK, AUTHORITIES SAY

This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a helicopter rescue after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. 

This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a helicopter rescue after a Tesla plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said.  ((San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP))

First responders had to use the "jaws of life" tools to cut the passengers out of the car. An earlier Fox News Digital report said the children – a 4-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy – were pulled out of the back window while the adults were hoisted from the water's edge and transferred to a waiting Stanford Life Flight helicopter.

Patel and the second adult reportedly suffered traumatic injuries and the two children were rushed to the hospital by ambulance with musculoskeletal injuries.

Authorities did not say if the passengers are related to Patel or not.

This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said.

This image from video provided by San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows a Tesla vehicle that plunged off a Northern California cliff along the Pacific Coast Highway, Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, near an area known as Devil's Slide, leaving four people in critical condition, a fire official said. ((San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Patel is being treated for his injuries at an area hospital and will be booked into the San Mateo County Jail upon his release.

California authorities said no further information will be released at this time, but the investigation remains active. Additional witnesses are asked to call the CHP - San Francisco Area at 415-557-1094.