US

Texas man arrested for fatal beating of mother during 'exorcism': police

Police say Valdez answered the door holding a bible covered in what appeared to be blood on his face, neck, torso, hands and feet

Christina Shaw By Christina Shaw Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 22

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A Fort Worth man is now in police custody after he beat his mother to death during an attempted "exorcism," according to Fort Worth Police.

An arrest warrant affidavit says that Fort Worth Police responded to an anonymous caller’s 911 call. The caller claimed they received a photo on Snapchat of a woman on the ground covered in something red, possibly blood, according to Fox 4 in an affidavit. 

The caller gave the address of the person responsible for the photo and when police got there, 23-year-old Alexander Taylor Valdez answered the door holding a Bible.

Alexander Taylor Valdez

Mugshot of suspect Alexander Taylor Valdez. (Tarrant County, Texas)

The affidavit says he had what appeared to be blood on his face, neck, torso, hands and feet.

Valdez allegedly walked out and told police that "it was an exorcism" before sitting down on his front porch,

When police asked Valdez why he had blood on him, he allegedly told officers "I was doing witchcraft to kill my mom."

Neighborhood where crime took place

Officers arrived at a home on Farmers Branch Street and detained Valdez, who confessed, "There is a dead body in there. It’s my mom."  (Google Maps)

The responding officer then asked if there was anyone else in the house, to which Valdez said, "There is a dead body in there, it's my mom," the affidavit shows.

Police found Valdez’s 58-year-old mom, Teresita Sayson, and a dog, dead in the master bedroom.

The police say Sayson was covered in blood with "trauma to the face and upper body."

Fort Worth Police car

A Forth Worth Police cruiser.  (Fort Worth Police)

Police allege that she was bludgeoned by Valdez with a "blunt force object." 

A search warrant executed on the home turned up a possible murder weapon, a broken jewelry box with blood and human hair on it in the same room where Sayson was found, according to documents.

Valdez is being held on a $750,000 bond and faces a murder charge.