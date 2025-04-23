Texas man arrested for fatal beating of mother during 'exorcism': police

A Fort Worth man is now in police custody after he beat his mother to death during an attempted "exorcism," according to Fort Worth Police.

An arrest warrant affidavit says that Fort Worth Police responded to an anonymous caller’s 911 call. The caller claimed they received a photo on Snapchat of a woman on the ground covered in something red, possibly blood, according to Fox 4 in an affidavit.

The caller gave the address of the person responsible for the photo and when police got there, 23-year-old Alexander Taylor Valdez answered the door holding a Bible.

The affidavit says he had what appeared to be blood on his face, neck, torso, hands and feet.

Valdez allegedly walked out and told police that "it was an exorcism" before sitting down on his front porch,

When police asked Valdez why he had blood on him, he allegedly told officers "I was doing witchcraft to kill my mom."

The responding officer then asked if there was anyone else in the house, to which Valdez said, "There is a dead body in there, it's my mom," the affidavit shows.

Police found Valdez’s 58-year-old mom, Teresita Sayson, and a dog, dead in the master bedroom.

The police say Sayson was covered in blood with "trauma to the face and upper body."

Police allege that she was bludgeoned by Valdez with a "blunt force object."

A search warrant executed on the home turned up a possible murder weapon, a broken jewelry box with blood and human hair on it in the same room where Sayson was found, according to documents.

Valdez is being held on a $750,000 bond and faces a murder charge.