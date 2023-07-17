Expand / Collapse search
Gilgo Beach Murders
Published

Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect had arsenal of weapons, top cop says

Rex Heuermann is an 'ogre,' Rodney Harrison said

Rebecca Rosenberg
By Rebecca Rosenberg | Fox News
Suffolk County, New York Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison on the latest in the Giglo Beach murder investigation after more items were seized from the suspect’s home.

The accused Gilgo Beach serial killer had a cache of more than 200 guns at his Massapequa home, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told Fox News in an interview Monday. 

"He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs. It’s concerning, regarding the guns being registered or legal or not, that’s something we’re still taking a look at," Harrison told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade. "Anytime somebody has that type of arsenal we have some concerns."

Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann, 59, was arrested Thursday for the murders of sex workers Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, whose bodies turned up on Gilgo Beach in 2010. 

The unassuming father of two is the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, according to prosecutors.

ACCUSED GILGO BEACH KILLER NICKNAMED PETER FROM ‘FAMILY GUY’ BY CO-WORKERS: SOURCE

Rodney Harrison next to a graphic of Gilgo Beach.

Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison on "Fox & Friends" Monday describing arrest of Rex Heuermann for Gilgo Beach murders. (Fox News )

Harrison, who reopened the chilling cold case when he took office, gave Kilmeade a blow-by-blow of their investigation and Heuermann's arrest in Midtown Manhattan near his office. 

READ: CASE AGAINST REX HEUERMANN

Investigators knew they likely had their man after they tied a Chevy Avalanche that a witness had seen in Costello's driveway to Heuermann.

Gilgo Beach murders suspect Rex Heuermann mugshot

This booking image, provided by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, shows Rex Heuermann, a Long Island architect who was charged Friday, July 14, 2023. (Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

"We found that he was an architect and some other things, and we were able to do some phone records and some other background checks and how he uses his credit cards and look at his family," Harrison said. 

"He has a wife and two kids and just his lifestyle, and we started getting closer and closer and saying, ‘Hey, this may be our person,’" he added.

SUSPECTED GILGO BEACH KILLER ‘PUT LOVE NOTES IN MY LOCKER’: HIGH SCHOOL CLASSMATE

But investigators, he added, were careful not to alert Heuermann of their interest.

Rex's Heuermann's dilapidated house.

State police remove evidence from the home of Rex Heuermann in Massapequa Park, New York, Saturday, July 15, 2023. Heuermann is charged with six counts of murder related to three bodies found on Gilgo Beach in 2010-2011. ( )

"If he knew people were following him then anything could happen from there," Harrison said. "He could try to flee the country."

Harrison suspects there are more victims out there and urged anyone with information to call 800-220-TIPS.

"He’s an ogre," said Harrison, describing Heuermann as 6-foot-6 inches and 275 pounds. "He's a big human being, but I’m very, very glad we were able to get him off the streets."

Rebecca Rosenberg is a veteran journalist and book author with a focus on crime and criminal justice. Email tips to rebecca.rosenberg@fox.com and @ReRosenberg.