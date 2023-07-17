Gilgo Beach serial killer suspect had arsenal of weapons, top cop says

The accused Gilgo Beach serial killer had a cache of more than 200 guns at his Massapequa home, Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison told Fox News in an interview Monday.

"He had an arsenal in a vault that he had downstairs. It’s concerning, regarding the guns being registered or legal or not, that’s something we’re still taking a look at," Harrison told "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade. "Anytime somebody has that type of arsenal we have some concerns."

Manhattan architect Rex Heuermann, 59, was arrested Thursday for the murders of sex workers Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman and Amber Costello, whose bodies turned up on Gilgo Beach in 2010.

The unassuming father of two is the prime suspect in the slaying of a fourth victim, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, according to prosecutors.

Harrison, who reopened the chilling cold case when he took office, gave Kilmeade a blow-by-blow of their investigation and Heuermann's arrest in Midtown Manhattan near his office.

Investigators knew they likely had their man after they tied a Chevy Avalanche that a witness had seen in Costello's driveway to Heuermann.

"We found that he was an architect and some other things, and we were able to do some phone records and some other background checks and how he uses his credit cards and look at his family," Harrison said.

"He has a wife and two kids and just his lifestyle, and we started getting closer and closer and saying, ‘Hey, this may be our person,’" he added.

But investigators, he added, were careful not to alert Heuermann of their interest.

"If he knew people were following him then anything could happen from there," Harrison said. "He could try to flee the country."

Harrison suspects there are more victims out there and urged anyone with information to call 800-220-TIPS.

"He’s an ogre," said Harrison, describing Heuermann as 6-foot-6 inches and 275 pounds. "He's a big human being, but I’m very, very glad we were able to get him off the streets."