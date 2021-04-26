Georgia van crash kills 6, injures 10 after flipping, bursting into flames

A van carrying 16 passengers in Georgia crashed on its side and burst into flames on an interstate Saturday, killing at least six people and injuring 10, authorities said.

The deadly crash happened around 6:30 p.m. along I-85 near the I-985 split, Gwinnett County police Sgt. Michele Pihera said in a news release. The area is about 35 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

Witnesses reported that flames engulfed the passenger van as the vehicle lay on its side. Police said passersby rushed to pull victims from the fiery crash and render aid.

One bystander suffered a minor injury and refused treatment, police said.

"It was just a pretty chaotic scene," Donnie Richeson, a passerby who stopped to help, told FOX5 Atlanta. "I was just trying to help. A lady approached me and said she felt like she was on fire. I tried to console her and get her down to the ground."

The occupants of the van, who all appeared to be adults, were members of a sober living group, Gwinnett County police told the station.

Investigators were working to determine the cause of the crash.

Information at the scene led police to believe another vehicle may have been involved. Witnesses were asked to call the police department's accident investigation tip line with any information.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.