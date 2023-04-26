Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Robbery - Theft
Published

Georgia thieves allegedly steal $9K worth of allergy medication from Publix stores

The pair would reportedly enter the pharmacy area of the stores, dump massive amounts of allergy medication into two gray bins and dash out

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten | Fox News
close
Georgia 'beauty bandits' steal expensive Dyson hair styling products Video

Georgia 'beauty bandits' steal expensive Dyson hair styling products

Police arrested two people after the pair led deputies on a chase in connection to the thefts of hairstyling products.

Georgia police arrested a man and a woman accused of stealing approximately $9,000 worth of allergy medication from two grocery stores last month.

Gwinnett County police said Jose Antonio Cruz, 31, and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver, 37, traveled to two Publix grocery stores in the Lawrenceville area on Sunday, March 26, to steal allergy medication, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The pair would reportedly enter the stores, dump all the medication they could into two large, plastic gray bins and then leave without paying for the medication or bins.

Security camera footage obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta showed the pair would spend about three minutes in the aisle of the pharmacy area before dashing out.

GEORGIA BOY, 13, CHARGED IN EASTER SUNDAY MURDER OF MAN SHOT MULTIPLE TIMES

  • Tabitha Katurhia Weaver
    Image 1 of 2

    Tabitha Katurhia Weaver was arrested on April 25 and is facing a felony shoplifting charge after stealing $9,000 from two Publix grocery stores in March. (Gwinnett County Police and Sheriff's Office)

  • Jose Antonio Cruz
    Image 2 of 2

    Jose Antonio Cruz is facing a felony shoplifting charge after stealing $9,000 worth of allergy medication from two Publix grocery stores. (Gwinnett County Police and Sheriff's Office)

Officials believe they made off with approximately $4,000 worth of medicine from the first store and $5,000 from the second.

Nearly a month later on Tuesday, Gwinnett County police announced both Cruz and Weaver were in custody.

MARYLAND MIDDLE SCHOOL SECURITY GUARD CHARGED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SHOWING PORN TO STUDENT

Thieves

Jose Antonio Cruz and Tabitha Katurhia Weaver were caught on camera grabbing allergy medication from two Publix grocery stores in Georgia in April. (Gwinnett County Police Department/Facebook)

Cruz was arrested by Gwinnett County police with the help of the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office and is being held without bond. 

The Sandy Springs Police Department arrested Weaver. She is pending extradition from Fulton County to Gwinnett County.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both Weaver and Cruz are facing felony shoplifting charges. If convicted, they could face up to 10 years in jail, according to Georgia law.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @s_rumpfwhitten.