Crime
Georgia boy, 13, charged in Easter Sunday murder of man shot multiple times

A warrant was issued for Jayden Gunsby charging him as an adult for the killing

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Georgia authorities are searching for a 13-year-old boy for the killing of a man on Easter Sunday. 

The LaGrange Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Jayden Gunsby charging him as an adult. He is wanted for the killing of Davaris Lindsey, police said.

Georgia teen wanted for murder

 Jayden Gunsby, 13, is wanted for the killing of a 20-year-old man, police said.  (LaGrange Police Department)

Lindsey was found shot multiple times on Easter in the 200 block of McGregor Street, Fox Atlanta reported. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died. 

Gunsby was later identified as a suspect. Investigators have not said how they linked the child to the murder

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.