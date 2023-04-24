Georgia boy, 13, charged in Easter Sunday murder of man shot multiple times

Georgia authorities are searching for a 13-year-old boy for the killing of a man on Easter Sunday.

The LaGrange Police Department said a warrant has been issued for Jayden Gunsby charging him as an adult. He is wanted for the killing of Davaris Lindsey, police said.

Lindsey was found shot multiple times on Easter in the 200 block of McGregor Street, Fox Atlanta reported. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition and later died.

Gunsby was later identified as a suspect. Investigators have not said how they linked the child to the murder.