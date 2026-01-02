Georgia teen charged with murdering Uber driver in suburban carjacking, leaving him to die

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 15-year-old boy has been charged as an adult with murder after an Uber driver was found shot to death early New Year’s Day after a carjacking in a suburban Atlanta community, authorities said.

The victim was identified as Cesar Tejada, 58, of Grayson, Georgia, who was working as an Uber driver at the time of the shooting, according to a release from the Lawrenceville Police Department. Authorities said that Tejada was a father of two.

Police responded around 5:20 a.m. Jan. 1 to a report of a person lying in the roadway in the suburban community of Lawrenceville, which is approximately 30 miles northeast of Atlanta. Officers found Tejada suffering from a gunshot wound, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Tejada had picked up the suspect around 4:13 a.m. and transported him to Groveland Parkway. Police said the suspect exited the back seat, shot Tejada and left him in the road before fleeing the scene.

ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT ALLEGEDLY SEVERS MAN'S THUMB WITH MACHETE AT GEORGIA CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY PARTY

Using FLOCK camera technology and working in partnership with Uber, detectives tracked Tejada’s vehicle back to the area where the trip originated. Officers later detained the suspect, identified as 15-year-old Christian Simmons, after observing him walking in the roadway near his residence, police said.

Simmons has been charged as an adult with murder. Police initially withheld his identity due to his age.

3 GEORGIA JAIL ESCAPEES ALLEGEDLY FORCE LYFT DRIVER TO FLORIDA BEFORE CAPTURE BY AUTHORITIES

In a statement to Fox News Digital, an Uber spokesperson said the company is saddened by Tejada's death.

"We’re saddened by this devastating loss, and our condolences go out to the driver’s family during this incredibly difficult time," the spokesperson said. "We’ve been in contact with the Lawrenceville Police Department to help support their investigation."

Uber confirmed the rider account associated with the incident has been permanently banned. The company said it employs former law enforcement professionals to assist with investigations and offers in-app safety features such as an emergency assistance button, GPS trip tracking and rider verification.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Police described Tejada as a husband and father of two and extended condolences to his family. The investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the Lawrenceville Police Department.