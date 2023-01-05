Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia roadway fissure opens up, swallows entire car, photos show

Images show white sedan fall into crack in roadway that formed after nearly 4.5 inches of rain fell in the region.

Greg Wehner
By Greg Wehner | Fox News
Georgia police shut down a section of roadway after a fissure stretching across both lanes, caused by flooding, appeared to swallow a vehicle.

Images captured by the Athens-Clarke County Police show the white sedan teeter on both the front and rear bumpers over what looked like a California fault line in a Hollywood movie, before falling completely into the crack and beneath the road

Images captured by the Athens-Clarke County Police show a vehicle fall into a break in the road.

Images captured by the Athens-Clarke County Police show a vehicle fall into a break in the road. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Fox station WAGA in Atlanta reported that the incident occurred on Olympic Drive, between Hancock Industrial Boulevard and Athena Drive.

Police said the road began to crumble after a black car passed over an area near a small creek that flows into Trail Creek.

As the road crumbled, a nearly five-to-10-foot fissure formed, police said.

Athens-Clarke County police captured the moment a white sedan fell into a gap in the road.

Athens-Clarke County police captured the moment a white sedan fell into a gap in the road. (Athens-Clarke County Police Department)

Then a white sedan heading down the same road approached the section of road and was unable to stop in time, getting stuck between both sides of the crack, police explained.

The driver was able to get out of the vehicle without injury, WAGA reported, though police were not sure how.

Then as the gap in the road continued to grow, the vehicle eventually fell into the pit.

The road fissure was one of two that occurred in Clarke County because of flooding cause by rain. The weather team at WAGA reported an average of 4.76 inches of rain fell in the Athens area.

