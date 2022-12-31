Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Published

Georgia men arrested in connection with $22 million dollar drug bust

Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Aldolfo Solorio Garcia, 31, were arrested on drug trafficking charges

Landon Mion
By Landon Mion | Fox News
Two men were taken into custody in Georgia in a $22 million drug bust, according to authorities.

Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Aldolfo Solorio Garcia, 31, were arrested during a traffic stop in Oakwood, Georgia, shortly after 10 p.m. on Friday, according to the Hall County Sheriff's Office.

About 305 kilos of liquid methamphetamine were seized with the assistance of drug investigators with the Hall County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.

ATLANTA JAIL WITHOUT RUNNING WATER, HEAT FOR DAYS, RELATIVES OF INMATES SAY

Two men were taken into custody in Georgia in a $22 million drug bust, according to authorities. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

The drugs were being transported in multiple gas can-like containers, the sheriff's office said, and the estimated street value is $22 million.

The two suspects were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, and both are being held without bond.

ATLANTA SUSPECTS VANDALIZE HISTORIC CHURCH WITH THREATENING GRAFFITI; FBI OFFERS $10K REWARD

Candido Rangel Garcia, 45, and Aldolfo Solorio Garcia, 31, were arrested on drug trafficking charges. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff's office said it does not anticipate any further arrests in connection with the drug bust.