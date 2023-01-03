Georgia Bureau of Investigations investigates officer-involved shooting

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, or GBI, is investigating an officer-involved shooting after a man wielding a gun in a suburban neighborhood was shot on Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a man walking around a Mableton, Georgia neighborhood, while carrying a long gun for several hours, at about 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 1.

The man, later identified as Jose Razo, 35, of Mableton allegedly pointed his gun at several people as he walked around.

When members of the Cobb County Police Department arrived, they ordered Razo to drop the firearm, a press release read, but he did not comply.

During the interaction, police shot Razo, who then ran inside his home with the firearm.

Members of the Cobb County SWAT went to the scene, and after a few hours, Razo surrendered and walked out of his home.

He was then taken to a local hospital and treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, the release said, before being transported to the Cobb County Jail.

The Cobb County Police Department asked the GBI to investigate the shooting, independent of the police department on Monday.

Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Cobb County District Attorney’s office for review.