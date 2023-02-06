Expand / Collapse search
Georgia man shoots son during argument while dining at restaurant, police say

The 40-year-old son was shot in the stomach and forearm and underwent surgery for his injuries, police said

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Georgia man shot his own adult son over the weekend following an argument inside a restaurant, police said. 

The Adairsville Police Department said the shooting occurred around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of the Blue Agave restaurant. The father, Stanley Jarrett, 64, was arrested at the scene. 

He is charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct and pointing a gun at another person. 

An Adairsville police vehicle. The department said a man is charged with shooting his adult son during an argument. 

An Adairsville police vehicle. The department said a man is charged with shooting his adult son during an argument.  (Adairsville Police Department)

Investigators said the shooting began as an argument between Jarrett and his son, David Jarrett, 40, inside the restaurant. The dispute was taken outside when the elder Jarrett allegedly took out a pistol.

He allegedly shot his son in the stomach and forearm. The younger Jarrett was taken to the Atrium Health Floyd Medical Center in Rome and underwent surgery. He remains in stable condition in intensive care, police said. 

Authorities did not say what the dispute was about. 

