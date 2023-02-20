Georgia man arrested for allegedly shooting 8-year-old boy, sparking SWAT standoff: reports

A Georgia man was arrested after a S.W.A.T. standoff on Saturday, which started because the man allegedly shot an 8-year-old boy, according to reports.

Fox station WAGA in Atlanta reported that the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a shooting inside of a home on Hickory Avenue in Fayetteville, Georgia.

Officials said when the gun was shot, the bullet passed through a wall and struck a child who was in a different room.

GEORGIA TEEN STEALS GUN FROM DUNKIN' CUSTOMER, SHOOTS HIM TO DEATH IN PARKING LOT: REPORTS

When deputies arrived on the scene, the station reported, they heard what they believed to be another gunshot from inside the home.

A witness to the incident told deputies Spencer Dylan Harris, 29, was the man who shot the child, and when a family member was finally able to get the gun out Harris’s hands, he pulled out a second gun.

TEMPLE UNIVERSITY POLICE OFFICER SHOOTING SUSPECT CAPTURED USING FALLEN OFFICER'S HANDCUFFS, OFFICIALS SAY

Deputies moved the 8-year-old boy and family to safety, and a little while later negotiators and S.W.A.T. arrived to deal with Harris, who was still inside the home.

Negotiators were unable to contact Harris from outside the home, so S.W.A.T. members sent a robot into the home to locate him before forcing their way inside and arresting the suspect.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harris was ultimately taken to the Fayette County Jail and charged with aggravated assault. The child was transported to an area hospital where he was treated for his injuries.