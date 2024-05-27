Georgia man allegedly burned down trailer with stepmom inside because his mother wouldn't sell lot

A Georgia man was arrested after admitting to burning a trailer down with his stepmother inside it because his mother refused to sell the lot, according to police.

Two Rome police officers responded to a structure fire late Saturday night at 11 Addington Court after a caller said a woman was trapped inside a trailer on the property, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

Police said there were flames coming out of the roof and around the front door and the back door, preventing them from entering.

Edward Lary, 55, his 26-year-old son Timothy Edward Lary and their 30-year-old neighbor Quentin Patric Ealy were all outside the trailer when police arrived, the outlet said.

"He set the fire and my wife is inside. I want him to go to jail," Edward Lary, who lived in the trailer, allegedly told police while pointing to his son.

Police then asked Timothy Edward Lary if he set the trailer on fire, FOX 5 reported.

"Yeah, I did," he allegedly answered.

Timothy Edward Lary was then arrested by police.

Edward Lary told police that his son's mother owned the lot and had been renting it to himself and his now-deceased wife. He said his son suggested that his mother sell the lot and give him the money from it.

Timothy Edward Lary allegedly told his father and stepmother that he was going to burn the trailer down while they were at work. Edward Lary told police that his son then lit a bunch of papers on fire and threw them onto the mattress in his room, which started the fire.

Edward Lary said he believed his wife was right behind him when he ran out of the trailer, but he realized she was still inside once he made it out. He said he believed she ran back inside in an attempt to rescue their cat and two dogs, FOX 5 reported.

Firefighters located the bodies of the woman and three pets inside the home.

Officers reported finding a small torch lighter and a small amount of marijuana on Timothy Edward Lary when he was arrested. They also obtained a search warrant for the home.

As Timothy Edward Lary was driven away from the scene, police said he looked back at the trailer and allegedly said, "Yeah, let him get your ashes."

Timothy Edward Lary was charged with felony murder, neglect to a disabled adult, elderly person or resident, three counts of cruelty to animals, three counts of first-degree arson and two counts of aggravated assault.