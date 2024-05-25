Georgia couple sentenced to prison for abusing 8-week-old son

A Georgia couple were sentenced to a year and a half in prison following their conviction for repeatedly abusing their 8-week-old son.

A Pike County jury found Tarilyn Allie Lester Alexander and Joseph Tyler Alexander guilty of eight counts of aggravated battery and four counts of first-degree cruelty to children earlier this month, according to Fox 5 Atlanta.

In the seven weeks since the child was released from the hospital, he began to show bruising on his face and genitals and broken blood vessels in his eyes, according to evidence shown to the court. By 8-weeks-old, the boy had suffered 11 broken bones and hemorrhages in both eyes.

The boy "suffered horrific abuse on multiple occasions," officials said.

The Alexanders were unable to explain what happened to the child when questioned about his injuries.

Doctors, while investigating the case, diagnosed the baby with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome, an illness caused by defects in collagen that leads to serious joint problems. Several doctors who treat patients with hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos testified that the syndrome does not cause injuries like the ones the baby had suffered from.

"The victim has not had one single broken bone since he was removed from the defendants' care," the District Attorney for the Griffin Judicial Circuit said in a statement.

The jury found the Alexanders guilty on 12 of 16 counts. The judge sentenced them to a year and a half behind bars and 15 years of probation.

When they are released from prison, the two will be allowed to have contact with their son.