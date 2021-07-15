Georgia firefighters help ‘embarrassed’ raccoon out of a jam

Everyone needs a helping hand every now and then – even a mischievous raccoon.

Firefighters in Georgia responded to a home in Dalton, about 90 miles north of Atlanta, on Monday night to remove a raccoon that broke in, presumably in search of snacks, and couldn’t find its way back outside.

BEAR GETS STUCK ON ARIZONA UTILITY POLE, VIDEO SHOWS

"You never know what the day is going to hold when you show up for your shift as a firefighter," the City of Dalton Fire Department wrote Wednesday on Facebook. "Sure, there may be the occasional cat needing to be rescued from a tree, but a raccoon? That's a new one."

Firefighters shared a photo of the wild animal after it was caught in its unfortunate predicament and used its paw to cover its face in apparent humiliation.

"As you can tell, he was pretty embarrassed about it, but it's really nothing to be ashamed of, the department wrote. "We all need a helping hand every now and then."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fire officials said the adventurous raccoon was safely caught and released back into the wild.

Social media users found humor in the raccoon's bad luck.

"Ok, I chuckled a little bit reading this," one social media user wrote. "Poor guy was embarrassed to death."