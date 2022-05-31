Man drowns in Georgia's Lake Lanier near Jimmy Buffett-themed Margaritaville resort

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A man drowned at a lakefront Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville in Georgia over the Memorial Day weekend.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed Sunday that a 20-year-old man drowned in the swimming area of the Margaritaville on Lake Lanier in Buford, Georgia, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

The man’s name has not been officially released. Game wardens reportedly located the body using sonar equipment. The Hall County Fire Department recovered the body from the water.

No additional information about the circumstances of the drowning were immediately released.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said 25 people have died so far this year on waterways in the state, including a five-year-old who drowned Saturday while playing on a float on Lake Allatoona.

According to its website, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands offers lakefront entertainment and recreation, including a water park, a marina, boat rentals and a variety of restaurants and bars.