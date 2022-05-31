Expand / Collapse search
Georgia
Man drowns in Georgia's Lake Lanier near Jimmy Buffett-themed Margaritaville resort

Georgia officials say 20-year-old man drowned on Lake Lanier

Danielle Wallace
By Danielle Wallace | Fox News
A man drowned at a lakefront Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville in Georgia over the Memorial Day weekend. 

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources confirmed Sunday that a 20-year-old man drowned in the swimming area of the Margaritaville on Lake Lanier in Buford, Georgia, FOX 5 Atlanta reported

The man’s name has not been officially released. Game wardens reportedly located the body using sonar equipment. The Hall County Fire Department recovered the body from the water. 

Jimmy Buffett performs during 2022 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 8, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana. 

Jimmy Buffett performs during 2022 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 8, 2022, in New Orleans, Louisiana.  (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

No additional information about the circumstances of the drowning were immediately released. 

FILE - A kayaker paddles past a rescue boat during Day Four of the 2016 Canoe Kayak Pan American Championships at the Lake Lanier Olympic Venue on May 22, 2016, in Gainesville, Georgia. 

FILE - A kayaker paddles past a rescue boat during Day Four of the 2016 Canoe Kayak Pan American Championships at the Lake Lanier Olympic Venue on May 22, 2016, in Gainesville, Georgia.  (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said 25 people have died so far this year on waterways in the state, including a five-year-old who drowned Saturday while playing on a float on Lake Allatoona. 

According to its website, Margaritaville at Lanier Islands offers lakefront entertainment and recreation, including a water park, a marina, boat rentals and a variety of restaurants and bars. 

