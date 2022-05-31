US marks Memorial Day weekend with wave of shootings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

At least 14 mass shootings happened across the U.S. over the Memorial Day weekend.

Including Friday through Monday’s federal holiday dedicated to mourning U.S. military personnel who have died while serving in the armed forces, Americans have witnessed at least 16 mass shootings, as defined by the Gun Violence Archive, which categorizes a mass shooting as an incident involving four or more victims shot, either wounded or killed, not including any suspected gunman.

In the aftermath of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead, additional mass shootings have happened in Michigan, Pennsylvania, Nevada, California, Arizona, Oklahoma, Illinois, Tennessee, Colorado and elsewhere in Texas.

CHICAGO 911 DISPATCHER SLAMS CITY'S LEADERS AFTER MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND BLOODSHED: ‘THIS NONSENSE HAS GOT TO STOP’

A total of seven people were shot, including six wounded and one killed, in one incident Monday in Benton Harbor, Michigan, when gunfire reportedly erupted outside a liquor store. Meanwhile, another mass shooting in Philadelphia Monday left four people shot, with two killed and another two wounded.

Law enforcement said multiple shooters are believed to have opened fire during a block party. A 16-year-old female and a 21-year-old female were both pronounced dead, while a 14-year-old survived a gunshot wound to the shoulder and a 21-year-old was shot in the leg multiple times and survived.

On Sunday, seven people were wounded in one mass shooting incident in Henderson, Nevada.

In Merced, California, one person was killed, and three others were wounded in a mass shooting that same day. Six people were shot, including one person killed, and another five injured, in Phoenix. A mass shooting in Houston left four people shot and wounded Sunday.

In Taft, Oklahoma, eight people were shot, including one killed and another seven wounded.

The notoriously violent Chicago saw two mass shootings Sunday alone. The first left five people shot, including one killed and four injured, while a second left five people shot and wounded.

A mass shooting in Chattanooga, Tennessee, left six people wounded Saturday.

The victims ranged in age from 13 to 15, prompting Mayor Tim Kelly to decry the "outrageous" number of the community’s youth being shot. "It's ridiculous that I even need to publicly state that guns have no place in the hands of our kids and that children shouldn't be wandering around in the middle of the night without supervision," he told reporters, according to Fox Chattanooga.

Four people were shot and injured in a mass shooting in Malabar, Florida, Saturday.

Saturday saw more mass shootings in Fresno, California, where one person was killed, and another three were wounded; in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where one person was killed, and another three were injured; and in Memphis, Tennessee, where four people were shot and wounded.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Friday, a mass shooting in Anniston, Alabama, left six people wounded. Another five people were shot, including four people killed and one injured, in an incident that same day in Stanwood, Michigan.