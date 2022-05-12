Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Georgia man found with fentanyl, cocaine, meth, loaded weapons in drug bust, authorities say

Milton Marshall, 40, was also found with two loaded pistols, authorities said

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A Georgia man was found with multiple types of drugs Tuesday during a takedown following a month-long investigation, authorities said. 

Agents with the Hall County Sheriff's Office assigned to a Homeland Security Investigations task force found Milton Marshall, 40, at a home in Gainesville, 55 miles northeast of Atlanta, the sheriff's office said. 

While carrying out a search warrant, they found 32 grams of cocaine, 42 grams of meth, 24 fentanyl tablets and marijuana. 

    Milton Marshall, 40, was found with various types of drugs, cash and weapons inside a Georgia home this week, authorities said. (Hall County Sheriff's Office)

    Milton Marshall, 40, was found with various types of drugs, cash and weapons inside a Georgia home this week, authorities said. ( Hall County Sheriff’s Office)

The drugs were worth around $8,400, authorities said. In addition, agents found $1,255 in cash. 

Marshall also had two loaded pistols on him, for which he will face weapons charges, the sheriff's office said. He is being held in Hall County jail.

He faces several drug and weapons charges, according to jail records. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.