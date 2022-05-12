Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Proud American
Published

Georgia police officer saves life of toddler who stopped breathing: 'An angel sent here from God'

Woodstock Police Officer Barron Dixon resuscitated two-year-old child

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 12

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia police officer is being hailed as a guardian angel after saving the life of a two-year-old boy who had stopped breathing last week.

Woodstock Police Officer Barron Dixon was heading home after finishing his shift on Thursday when the call was dispatched, police said. Dixon, who was nearby the address, jumped into action without hesitation and was first on the scene.

FLORIDA MOM THANKS DEPUTY WHO CLIMBED BURNING APARTMENT BUILDING TO SAVE 2-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER FROM FIRE

"I think he is an angel sent here from God," the child’s mother, Yakema Harris, told FOX5 Atlanta of the officer. "His presence was very needed at that time."

Woodstock Police Officer Barron Dixon was heading home when dispatch sent one last call: a 2-year-old boy had stopped breathing. Dixon responded without hesitation and resuscitated the child.

Woodstock Police Officer Barron Dixon was heading home when dispatch sent one last call: a 2-year-old boy had stopped breathing. Dixon responded without hesitation and resuscitated the child. (Woodstock Police Department)

Her son had started vomiting after they arrived home from daycare and then stopped breathing, she told the station. She called 911 and Dixon quickly arrived on the scene.

Dixon immediately began CPR and was able to resuscitate the child. 

"His eyes just opened. And once his eyes opened, the gravity of it all just hit," Dixon told the station, describing it as "a rush of emotion."

The boy was taken to a local hospital and was doing well, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you, Officer Dixon, for being a family’s hero tonight," the department said following the rescue. "You represent our agency and our city so well."

Harris said that doctors are running tests to learn what happened to the child.