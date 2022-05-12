Georgia police officer saves life of toddler who stopped breathing: 'An angel sent here from God'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia police officer is being hailed as a guardian angel after saving the life of a two-year-old boy who had stopped breathing last week.

Woodstock Police Officer Barron Dixon was heading home after finishing his shift on Thursday when the call was dispatched, police said. Dixon, who was nearby the address, jumped into action without hesitation and was first on the scene.

FLORIDA MOM THANKS DEPUTY WHO CLIMBED BURNING APARTMENT BUILDING TO SAVE 2-YEAR-OLD DAUGHTER FROM FIRE

"I think he is an angel sent here from God," the child’s mother, Yakema Harris, told FOX5 Atlanta of the officer. "His presence was very needed at that time."

Her son had started vomiting after they arrived home from daycare and then stopped breathing, she told the station. She called 911 and Dixon quickly arrived on the scene.

Dixon immediately began CPR and was able to resuscitate the child.

"His eyes just opened. And once his eyes opened, the gravity of it all just hit," Dixon told the station, describing it as "a rush of emotion."

The boy was taken to a local hospital and was doing well, police said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Thank you, Officer Dixon, for being a family’s hero tonight," the department said following the rescue. "You represent our agency and our city so well."

Harris said that doctors are running tests to learn what happened to the child.