Georgia boy, 12, faces more than 80 charges in string of alleged car thefts

A 12-year-old Georgia boy is charged with breaking into dozens of cars, of which he isn't even old enough to drive.

The Griffin Police Department said the unidentified boy was arrested Wednesday, Fox Atlanta reported.

He has been charged with 84 counts of entering an auto and an additional five counts of criminal trespass.

Officials say even more charges are pending.

Several businesses along the North Expressway Corridor reported a string of car thefts over the past month.

Camera footage helped detectives identify the suspect, the report said.

Authorities have not identified the boy because of his age.