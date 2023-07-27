Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Georgia
Published

Georgia boy, 12, faces more than 80 charges in string of alleged car thefts

Police said video taken in Griffin, a suburb of Atlanta, helped them identify the young suspect

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Louisville car theft victim speaks out: 'Destructive impact on your life' Video

Louisville car theft victim speaks out: 'Destructive impact on your life'

Car theft victim Amanda Rhye joined 'America's Newsroom' to discuss what happened to her and how it has impacted her day-to-day life. 

A 12-year-old Georgia boy is charged with breaking into dozens of cars, of which he isn't even old enough to drive. 

The Griffin Police Department said the unidentified boy was arrested Wednesday, Fox Atlanta reported. 

He has been charged with 84 counts of entering an auto and an additional five counts of criminal trespass. 

Officials say even more charges are pending.

ATLANTA SUBURB EAST POINT STRIVES TO RECOVER NEARLY $800,000 LOST IN EMAIL SCAM 

Cars lined up on Plano street

Several cars in traffic. A young Georgia boy faces dozens on charges in a string of alleged car thefts.  (FOX 4 Dallas)

Several businesses along the North Expressway Corridor reported a string of car thefts over the past month. 

VIDEO SHOWS ATLANTA POLICE ARRESTING SUSPECTED CAR THIEF AFTER VICTIM REVEALS ITS EXACT LOCATION THROUGH GPS

Camera footage helped detectives identify the suspect, the report said. 

File photo of an Atlanta Police Department car

Atlanta police vehicle on watch. Police arrested a 12-year-old boy for a string of car thefts. He's now facing 84 charged related to the alleged crimes. (Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Authorities have not identified the boy because of his age. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.