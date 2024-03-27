Fuel theory emerges in bridge collapse, Mega Millions ticket wins $1.13B jackpot and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



‘VESSEL WENT DEAD’ – Fuel theory emerges as key focus in deadly Baltimore bridge collapse. Continue reading …

VITAMIN SEA – Whale of a lawsuit threatens to swallow up Biden green energy agenda. Continue reading …

TERMINATED – NBC News ends short-lived relationship with ex-RNC chair after on-air host meltdowns. Continue reading …

RED ALERT – Illegal thieves cross border with high-tech skimmers, drain American bank accounts. Continue reading …

IN THE MONEY – Mega Millions announces single winning ticket in $1.13 billion jackpot. Continue reading …





POLITICS

‘STATE IS IN SHOCK’ – Maryland's rising star Dem gov put to the test after catastrophic bridge collapse. Continue reading …

‘CAN’T RUN’ – Vulnerable 'moderate' senators' voting record with unpopular Biden comes back to haunt him. Continue reading …

‘HE’S A SPOILER’ – Dem campaign call reveals panic over RFK Jr’s White House bid. Continue reading …

BLUE WAVE? – House GOP in turmoil over early departures, fears of Democrat takeover. Continue reading …

MEDIA

YEAR OF AGONY – Wall Street Journal reporter marks one year behind bars as colleagues work to free him. Continue reading …

‘NO BRAINER’ – While NY arrests homeowners, FL sheriff encourages homeowners to shoot criminal invaders. Continue reading …

PAYING THE TOLL – NYC draws praise as city will become the first to raise prices for drivers, truckers. Continue reading …

BAD ‘VIEW’ – Whoopi Goldberg gets up during show, calls out audience member: ‘I can see you.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

J. MICHAEL WALLER – First they weaponized the FBI and CIA; now it's the internet. Continue reading …

SEN. TOMMY TUBERVILLE AND SAGE STEELE – What Democrats' vote against women reveals about the future of sports. Continue reading …





PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Biden admin's virtue-signaling, weaponization of government agencies is poisonous to public trust. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – The Baltimore bridge collapse could have been a lot worse. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY – Joe Biden always seems to find a way to make it all about himself. Continue reading …

GREG GUTFELD – We're allowing strangers to pump a powerful toxic drug right into kids' vulnerable brains. Continue reading …









IN OTHER NEWS

DEEPENING DIVIDE – Critics charge Biden with abandoning Israel as tensions with Jewish state grow. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of 8 questions! Continue reading …

GUT PUNCH – Why the Beatles were furious after photoshoot with Muhammad Ali. Continue reading …

NO STRESS – UFC star unbothered by Bud Light controversy as he starts partnership. Continue reading …

BEARS ON THE BOAT – Watch what happens when a safari park adds pedal boats to the animals' enclosure for enrichment. See video …





THE LAST WORD

"Before the president and vice president departed on separate planes for an event in North Carolina, Joe did try to offer some brief remarks on the tragic bridge collapse that took place in Baltimore. Here is the sad and pathetic part. As per usual, Biden made it all about himself and yet another tall tale about his own personal connection to that bridge which didn't exist."

– SEAN HANNITY













