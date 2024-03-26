Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

NY Times editorial board member praises NYC price hike for drivers, truckers in Manhattan

The plan will place additional charges on truckers and drivers in Manhattan and may cost Uber, Taxi riders more money

Nikolas Lanum By Nikolas Lanum Fox News
Published
New York straphangers weigh in on subway crime Video

New York straphangers weigh in on subway crime

A rise in robberies and transit crime has New Yorkers on edge and authorities stepping up patrols and taking other measures to make the subway safer.

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay praised New York City's plan to raise prices on cars and trucks across Manhattan on Monday, calling the move "a victory" for those who take public transit.

In an opinion piece titled, "Congestion pricing is a victory for millions of transit riders," Gay said that if the plan succeeds, it will be a "refreshing example" of the progress that "good government and steady civic pressure" can bring.

New York City, on Wednesday, may become the first city in the United States to adopt "congestion pricing," a plan that would increase public transit funding by charging drivers an additional fee when they enter the busiest sections of Manhattan.

Proponents of the measure say it will also help get cars and trucks off the streets and push more people to use the subway, curbing traffic and emissions.

Congestion pricing toll in NYC

Overhead equipment installed on New York City streets for the controversial congestion pricing plan, which electronically bills drivers a toll for traveling below 61st St.  (Deb Cohn-Orbach/UCG/Universal Images Group/Michael Nagle/Getty Images))

According to NBC New York, under the plan, cars will be charged an additional $15, and trucks will be charged $24 and $26, depending on their size, when entering Manhattan below 61st Street.

Taxis and rideshare services are expected to hit riders with a surcharge between $1.25 and $2.40 per trip.

New York Taxi Workers Alliance Executive Director Bhairavi Desai said in a statement that the measure is "a reckless proposal that will devastate an entire workforce."

Government vehicles, school buses, and those with contracts with the city will likely be exempt.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) approval of the plan could mean the program will start as early as June.

Jersey City in foreground with manhatten skyline in the background

New York City is set to enact the measure to hit drivers and truckers with additional charges.  (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"It will be a resounding victory for New York's economy and for roughly 5.5 million people who ride the region's subways, buses and commuter rails every day," Gay wrote.

Speaking with Gay, MTA chief Janno Lieber said heated discussions about the measure are not just a fight about tolls.

"Nobody speaks for the people who can't get in the train station because there's no elevator. We're going to have cleaner air, safer streets, better traffic, and we're going to invest in transit," he said.

The money raised from the new tolls in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan is expected to generate $1 billion each year for public transit.

