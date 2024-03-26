NY Times editorial board member praises NYC price hike for drivers, truckers in Manhattan

New York Times editorial board member Mara Gay praised New York City's plan to raise prices on cars and trucks across Manhattan on Monday, calling the move "a victory" for those who take public transit.

In an opinion piece titled, "Congestion pricing is a victory for millions of transit riders," Gay said that if the plan succeeds, it will be a "refreshing example" of the progress that "good government and steady civic pressure" can bring.

New York City, on Wednesday, may become the first city in the United States to adopt "congestion pricing," a plan that would increase public transit funding by charging drivers an additional fee when they enter the busiest sections of Manhattan.

Proponents of the measure say it will also help get cars and trucks off the streets and push more people to use the subway, curbing traffic and emissions.

BIG BROTHER IS WATCHING IN BIG APPLE WITH SNEAKY NEW PLAN TO SPY ON DRIVERS, CHARGE THEM

According to NBC New York, under the plan, cars will be charged an additional $15, and trucks will be charged $24 and $26, depending on their size, when entering Manhattan below 61st Street.

Taxis and rideshare services are expected to hit riders with a surcharge between $1.25 and $2.40 per trip.

New York Taxi Workers Alliance Executive Director Bhairavi Desai said in a statement that the measure is "a reckless proposal that will devastate an entire workforce."

Government vehicles, school buses, and those with contracts with the city will likely be exempt.

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority's (MTA) approval of the plan could mean the program will start as early as June.

CONGESTION TAX ON DRIVERS GAINS STEAM IN BIG CITIES AFTER NEW YORK APPROVES CONTROVERSIAL PLAN

"It will be a resounding victory for New York's economy and for roughly 5.5 million people who ride the region's subways, buses and commuter rails every day," Gay wrote.

Speaking with Gay, MTA chief Janno Lieber said heated discussions about the measure are not just a fight about tolls.

"Nobody speaks for the people who can't get in the train station because there's no elevator. We're going to have cleaner air, safer streets, better traffic, and we're going to invest in transit," he said.

The money raised from the new tolls in Midtown and Downtown Manhattan is expected to generate $1 billion each year for public transit.