SEAN HANNITY: Joe Biden always seems to find a way to make it all about himself

Fox News host Sean Hannity shreds President Biden’s response to the Baltimore bridge collapse on " Hannity ."

SEAN HANNITY: Before the president and vice president departed on separate planes for an event in North Carolina, Joe did try to offer some brief remarks on the tragic bridge collapse that took place in Baltimore. Here is the sad and pathetic part. As per usual, Biden made it all about himself and yet another tall tale about his own personal connection to that bridge which didn't exist.

BIDEN: "At about 1:30, a container ship struck the Francis Scott Key Bridge, which I've been over many, many times commuting from the state of Delaware either by train or by car, been to Baltimore Harbor many times."

All right, big problem. You see, there's no railroad on the Francis Scott Key Bridge , and there would be no reason for Joe Biden to cross it on his way to DC, but like every other national tragedy, whatever, whatever this issue is, Joe Biden always seems to find a way to make it all about himself.

Remember, he did this with Afghanistan after the horrific withdrawal, lying about his own son dying in Iraq. It never happened. He did something similar after the devastating wildfires ... in Hawaii, embellishing what was a tiny little house fire in Delaware. Why? To one up the suffering, the disaster that was happening to people in Maui? He nearly lost his precious Corvette? Oh, geez. The vapors, the horrors! He did the same thing in Florida if you recall, after a hurricane.