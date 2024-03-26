NBC News officially drops Ronna McDaniel following on-air backlash from staff

NBC News has officially terminated its short-lived relationship with former RNC chair Ronna McDaniel, according to a memo sent to staff by the network's boss.

"There is no doubt that the last several days have been difficult for the News Group," NBCUniversial News Group Chairman Cesar Conde began Tuesday in a copy of the memo obtained by Fox News Digital. "After listening to the legitimate concerns of many of you, I have decided that Ronna McDaniel will not be an NBC News contributor."

Conde acknowledged McDaniel's hiring had undermined the goal of a "cohesive and aligned" newsroom and offered an apology to his staff.

"I want to personally apologize to our team members who felt we let them down," Conde wrote. "While this was a collective recommendation by some members of our leadership team, I approved it and take full responsibility for it."

He continued, "Our initial decision was made because of our deep commitment to presenting our audiences with a wide diverse set of viewpoints and experiences, particularly during thees consequential times. We continue to be committed to the principle that we must have diverse viewpoints on our programs, and to that end, we will redouble our efforts to seek voices that represent different parts of the political spectrum."

NBC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's requests for comment.

NBC's announcement of McDaniel's hiring sparked intense backlash from the network's biggest stars, including Rachel Maddow and Chuck Todd.

