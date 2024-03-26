LAURA: Biden admin's virtue-signaling, weaponization of government agencies is poisonous to public trust

Fox News host Laura Ingraham reflects on the lack of public trust following the Baltimore bridge collapse on " The Ingraham Angle ."

LAURA INGRAHAM: Why is it that so many Americans following this collapse believe that the Biden team isn't telling us the whole truth? Axios today, bemoaning the situation, writing that misinformation runs rampant after the Baltimore bridge collapse , theories about whether hostile actors were involved, questions about economic terrorism — and even while there is speculation I won't go into tonight — but these ideas don't spring out of nowhere.

NBC NEWS OFFICIALLY DROPS RONNA MCDANIEL FOLLOWING ON-AIR BACKLASH FROM STAFF

They grow and they fester in situations where either the facts are hard to square with reality, or where those in charge themselves have proven to be not credible. It's all about trust.

...

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP