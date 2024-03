Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Whoopi Goldberg called out an audience member during the live broadcast of "The View" on Tuesday for presumably using a camera to record, and told the person not to pull it out again.

While discussing former President Trump's bond payment, which was reduced to $175 million on Monday, Goldberg interrupted co-host Sunny Hostin and got up to reprimand the audience member.

"Sir, I have to stop you with the camera. Because I can see you. So do me a favor, don’t pull it out again. I’d appreciate that. Thank you," Goldberg said.

Co-host Sara Haines also thanked the audience member, as co-host Joy Behar asked, "what was he doing?"

Goldberg returned to her seat as Hostin resumed talking.

The liberal co-host has scolded the show's live audience before, mostly during interviews with Republican guests.

Goldberg has attempted to stop the show's audience from booing Republican guests such as Kellyanne Conway, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu and Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C.

During Scott's interview on "The View" in June 2023, Goldberg said, "This is ‘The View.’ We accept – we don’t have to believe everything people say, but you cannot boo people here, please. You cannot do it. Please continue."

Behar recently called out male members of the audience during their interview with Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford. While discussing Ford's new book, detailing her experience in testifying before the Senate during the Kavanaugh hearings, Behar asked about the thousands of letters Ford received in support.

Ford noted just 10% of the letters were from males.

"They need to understand, they have to step up to help us. We can’t do this ourselves. I notice, I watch when people were clapping. Some of the men did not clap in this audience," Behar said, gesturing toward those in attendance.

After the interruption on Tuesday, Hostin argued Trump's decreased bond payment was "very appropriate," and declared she was comfortable with it.

"The lowering of the bond was very appropriate, right? We always say that we want everyone to be treated across the legal spectrum in the same way and that we want the law to apply equally in the same way, bonds are not supposed to be punitive," Hostin said. "They are only supposed to make sure that the person returns to court and answers, you know, whatever charges have been alleged."