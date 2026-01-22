Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Nanny love triangle murders, Luigi Mangione battle, Ohio dentist slayings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

SOB SHOW: Nanny affair case turns emotional as alleged killer husband watches bodycam video

WARRANT WAR: Judge orders Altoona cop to court as Mangione hopes to have backpack search tossed

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

DAY OF RECKONING: Surgeon ex-husband extradited to Ohio in slaying of dentist and wife

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

LINES DRAWN: Alexander brothers trade trophy listings for jury trial as accuser’s recent death shadows case

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

FRESH FIRESTORM: Ellen Greenberg’s ex-fiancé dodges questions as feds reopen death case of teacher with 23 stab wounds