Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Cheerleader murder mystery, Bryan Kohberger DNA battle

Welcome to the Fox News True Crime Newsletter and updates from our true crime hub .

Get the latest cases ripped from the headlines sent directly to your email, by subscribing here.

CHEERLEADER MYSTERY: A Texas community is on edge after a high school student is found slain at home after missing her hometown Christmas parade.

LA LAW: The son of a top Hollywood agent, accused in the grisly killings of his wife and elderly in-laws, puts on a show in court.

RED FLAGS: The family of a missing Wyoming woman reveals 'disturbing' messages before she vanished.

KRISTIN SMART CASE: Killer Paul Flores dodges death in California prison.

IDAHO MURDERS: The brewing dispute over Bryan Kohberger's DNA.