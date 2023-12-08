Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Cheerleader murder mystery, Bryan Kohberger DNA battle

Sam Haskell strips down, Kristin Smart's killer dodges death and missing Katie Ferguson's family reveal 'red flags'

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
Liz Medina in a cheerleading uniform

Jacqueline Medina came home on Tuesday evening to find her daughter, Lizbeth "Liz" Medina, dead in the bathtub of their residence after she had not seen or heard from the 16-year-old that afternoon. (Instagram)

CHEERLEADER MYSTERY: A Texas community is on edge after a high school student is found slain at home after missing her hometown Christmas parade.

Lizbeth Medina wearing a dress and flower crown

The mother of a 16-year-old Texas girl found dead in their Edna apartment on Tuesday is "praying for justice" for her only child. (Jacqueline Medina)

LA LAW: The son of a top Hollywood agent, accused in the grisly killings of his wife and elderly in-laws, puts on a show in court.

https://static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2023/12/1384508-me-1208-sam-haskell-arraignment-001-ik.jpg

Sam Haskell, charged with three counts of murder in the killings of his wife, Mei Haskell, and her parents, appears for arraignment in Dept. 30 Criminal Courts on Friday, Dec. 8, 2023 in Los Angeles, CA. (Irfan Khan/ Pool via Los Angeles Times)

RED FLAGS: The family of a missing Wyoming woman reveals 'disturbing' messages before she vanished.

Katie Ferguson

Katie Ferguson was reported missing on Nov. 2, but her family believes she went missing much earlier than that. (Family handout )

KRISTIN SMART CASE: Killer Paul Flores dodges death in California prison.

Kristin Smart killer Paul Flores

Paul Flores was convicted last October for killing Kristin Smart, a California college student who vanished in 1996.

IDAHO MURDERS: The brewing dispute over Bryan Kohberger's DNA.

