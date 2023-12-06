Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

California inmate charged with attempted murder in attack on Kristin Smart's killer

Prosecutors say Budrow slashed Flores' neck with a 'manufactured weapon'

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A California inmate has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly tried to kill another inmate convicted in the murder of Kristin Smart, according to officials.

According to a release from the Fresno County District Attorney's Office, Jason Richard Budrow, 43, was charged on counts involving crimes by a prisoner and possessing a weapon, as well as enhancements for great bodily injury, after he attacked Paul Flores.

Prosecutors claim that on Aug. 23, Budrow slashed the neck of Flores with a "manufactured weapon" inside Pleasant Valley State Prison in Coalinga. Flores was hospitalized in Fresno, but returned to prison two days later. 

KRISTIN SMART'S KILLER NEARLY DIED DURING ALLEGED PRISON ATTACK BY INMATE WHO MURDERED 'I-5 STRANGLER'

Jason Budrow, 43

Jason Budrow, who murdered the "I-5" strangler in jail, allegedly attacked Kristin Smart's killer, Paul Flores, in prison. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation )

Flores was arrested in 2021, convicted in 2022, and sentenced last March, and is serving a 25-year-to-life sentence for the murder of the 19-year-old Smart, who disappeared from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo over Memorial Day weekend in 1996.

DEREK CHAUVIN PRISON STABBING: EX-FBI INFORMANT INMATE CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER OF EX-MINNEAPOLIS COP

Kristin Smart killer Paul Flores

Paul Flores was convicted in the killing of Kristin Smart.

Budrow was serving life without parole for fatally strangling his girlfriend in 2010, when he killed his Mule Creek State Prison cellmate, Roger Reece Kibbe, 81, who was known as the "I-5 Strangler" in 2021.

Lawyers in Kristin Smart case

Prosecutor Chris Puervelle, standing, puts a slide on a projection screen as defense attorney Paul Sanger, left, and defendant Paul Flores look on in Monterey County, California, Superior Court during the Kristin Smart murder trial. (Tribune News Service via Getty Images/File)

If Budrow is convicted of the charges in connection with the assault of Flores, he faces 27 years to life, plus a nine-year determinate sentence for the enhancements, the Fresno County District Attorney's Office said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Budrow's arraignment is scheduled for Jan. 8. 