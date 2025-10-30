Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger’s cash clash, Luigi Mangione's street cred, DC sniper's reveal

Amy Bradley's new leads, Kentucky sheriff's 'gossip,' possible serial killer

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Brother of woman featured in Netflix doc 'Amy Bradley is Missing' reveals critical third witness Video

Brother of woman featured in Netflix doc 'Amy Bradley is Missing' reveals critical third witness

The brother of the missing woman featured on the hit Netflix docuseries "Amy Bradley is Missing" spoke with Fox News Digital to disclose further information in the case that was not discussed on the show. 

BLOOD MONEY: Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger gets cash while claiming he can't pay victims, prosecutors say

TIKTOK TEARS: Daughter of Kentucky sheriff accused of gunning down judge slams online ‘gossip’ about dad

Bryan Kohberger during his sentencing hearing

Bryan Kohberger appears at the Ada County Courthouse for his sentencing hearing, Wednesday, July 23, 2025, in Boise, Idaho, for brutally stabbing four University of Idaho students to death nearly three years ago.  (AP Photo/Kyle Green, Pool)

JAILHOUSE ROYALTY: Luigi Mangione gains prominence at federal facility where guards like him and inmates dub him 'ambassador': report

GRIM TOLL: Private investigator challenges Houston officials on bayou serial killer theory after 16 deaths this year

Luigi Mangione seated in court as judge drops terrorism charges.

Luigi Mangione, accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, appears in Manhattan state court in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 16, 2025. (Steven Hirsch for New York Post via Pool)

ON THE RUN: Fugitive dad looked daughter in eye as he allegedly fled after mom’s murder, aunt says

'VALUABLE & VIABLE:' Amy Bradley disappearance sees three major new leads as investigators renew decades-old search: report

Amy Bradley wearing a white shirt with black print and a cap.

Amy Bradley vanished from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship while traveling with her family in March 1998.  (Courtesy of Netflix © 2025)

HIDDEN PAST: Investigators uncover possible serial killer linked to women’s murders, missing TV anchor

MARKED FOR DEATH: DC sniper's ex-wife reveals his chilling threat before killing spree

