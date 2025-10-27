Expand / Collapse search
True Crime

Private investigator challenges Houston officials on bayou serial killer theory after 16 deaths this year

Kenneth Cutting Jr. case raises questions as autopsy shows no trauma or drugs in system

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

It’s too soon to rule out a potential serial killer behind a string of mysterious deaths in Houston’s murky bayous, according to a local private investigator.

"They're saying they don't have a serial killer, but I'm not sure," Colman Ryan, who is working with the family of 22-year-old Kenneth Cutting Jr., told Fox News Digital in a phone interview. "Maybe their objective isn't sexual assault. It's not robbery. But they're just throwing people in the bayou."

Authorities have not yet accessed Cutting's phone or location records, Ryan said.

With Cutting's cause and manner of death ruled undetermined in his autopsy, and negative toxicology results, Ryan believes geolocation data and other digital clues could shed more light on his final hours.

HOUSTON POLICE DISCOVER 16 BODIES IN BAYOUS THIS YEAR AS MAYOR DISMISSES SERIAL KILLER SPECULATION

First responders wearing PFDs place a sheet over a body recovered from a bayou in Houston

Houston fire and police personnel recover a body from White Oak Bayou near the Heights in Houston, Wednesday, Oct. 8, 2025 (Jill Karnicki/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Houston leaders have downplayed the possibility of a serial killer following a rash of recent deaths involving the city's 2,500 miles of bayous, with Mayor John Whitmire blaming homelessness and substance abuse.

Sixteen bodies have been recovered from the bayous so far this year, including a University of Houston student named Jade McKissic, who was last seen leaving a downtown bar on Sept. 11.

The 20-year-old McKissic was found dead in Brays Bayou days later.

FORMER DETECTIVE SAYS STRING OF HOUSTON DEATHS MAY BE LINKED TO ALLEGED ‘SMILEY FACE’ KILLER NETWORK

Jade McKissic wearing a burgundy shirt, silver necklaces and glasses

Jade McKissic, a 20-year-old University of Houston student, was found dead in a bayou after vanishing from a city bar last month. (Texas Center for the Missing)

Neither McKissic nor Cutting was homeless, Ryan said, and neither of them had signs of trauma.

"I think they're too quickly dismissing it," Ryan said.

Cutting was seen leaving Pete's Dueling Piano Bar on June 28, 2024, after an apparent argument with one of his roommates. They reunited that evening, and at around 2 a.m., his roommates texted his father to say he had gone "crazy" and got out of their car on a highway outside town.

‘HE KNEW HOW TO SWIM’: FAMILY REJECTS ‘ACCIDENT’ AS HOUSTON BAYOU DEATH MYSTERY DEEPENS

Kenneth Cutting Jr. wearing a jacket and T-shirt while sitting at a restaurant, with margarita glasses visible in the foreground

Kenneth Cutting Jr. in this undated family photo. He was last seen alive on June 28, 2024, and later washed up in Houston's Buffalo Bayou on July 1 of that year. His cause and manner of death were undetermined after an autopsy, and the toxicology report found no drugs in his system. (Courtesy of the Cutting family)

Days later, police recovered his remains from the Buffalo Bayou, about a mile from where the roommates said he got out. A toxicology report found no drugs in his system.

But alleged discrepancies in his autopsy have raised additional questions from relatives.

Lauren Freeman, his cousin, told Fox News Digital earlier this month that a reference to orthopedic hardware in his neck had perplexed the family. No one was aware of him ever undergoing a surgery that would have placed it there, she said.

shallow muddy water surrounded by trees in one of houston's bayous

The Bayou running through Piney Point Village on Friday, April 18, 2025, in Houston. (Raquel Natalicchio/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

Now, she claims that someone from the medical examiner's office told her the line was the result of a clerical error and that no such hardware had been found in Cutting's neck.

A spokesperson for the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences, which conducted the autopsy, did not immediately respond to questions about the allegations.

"After looking over everything in detail there are other things odd," Freeman said.

DEMOCRAT MAYOR'S 'GASLIGHTING' AMID SERIAL KILLER FEARS CALLED OUT BY GRIEVING FAMILY

grass and flowers line the waters of the sims bayou in Houston, spanned by a long bridge

The Sims Bayou Greenway near the Houston Botanic Garden and the Glenbrook Park is shown in Houston, Friday, April 4, 2025. (Melissa Phillip/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

For example, her cousin stood at 5 feet, 3 inches tall, but was listed as 4 feet, 8 inches tall in the autopsy report, she said. Although he was small, she also took issue with the official weight of his remains as 89 pounds, she said.

According to his father, Kenneth Cutting Sr., the victim weighed around 115 pounds when he went missing, three days before being found in the bayou.

Mayor John Whitmire gives comments at a press conference

HPD Police Chief Noe Diaz listens as Mayor John Whitmire comments on a recent number of bodies found in Houston bayous during a news conference in Houston, Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2025. (Kirk Sides/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images)

"To me, his credibility is shot," Freeman said.

Neither Whitmire's office nor the Houston Police Department has responded to multiple requests for comment from Fox News Digital regarding the Cutting case over the past two weeks.

"Each case has to be dissected on its own merits — timeliness, reinterviews and autopsy reports," said Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and criminal justice professor at Penn State Lehigh Valley. "Those reports and autopsies now come with a whole host of new problems."
