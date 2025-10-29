Daughter of Kentucky sheriff accused of gunning down judge slams online ‘gossip’ about dad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The 18-year-old daughter of a former Kentucky sheriff charged with gunning down a small-town judge is lashing out at internet sleuths for spreading "gossip" about her father.

Lila Stines, daughter of ex–Letcher County Sheriff Shawn "Mickey" Stines, took to TikTok last week to slam the online rumor mill that’s been churning since her dad was arrested for the 2024 courthouse killing of District Judge Kevin Mullins, 54.

"On September 19th, a little over a year ago, a lot of people's lives changed forever, including mine. I'm not going to go into detail, I will not be talking about it, but I just have one question. Do you all not have anything better to do than to sit and gossip?" Stines railed in the now-viral video.

Stines, 44, was allegedly caught on security video storming into Mullins’ chambers before shooting him in an alleged courthouse ambush that rattled the Appalachian community. Stines has been charged with murder and remains in custody awaiting trial.

Lila didn’t mention the case directly, but she had plenty to say to the "gossips" discussing the case.

"You are taking my pain and making it your pleasure," she continued. "You're taking our stories and turning them into big entertainment pieces, jokes."

She then told spectators to "get a job" and "do something meaningful," accusing true-crime creators and TikTok commentators of cashing in on her family’s "tragedy."

"And for that matter, you're making it, your income. Since when did that become OK? So my advice to the people doing that, get a job. Do something meaningful with your life, and contribute to society in a positive way."

The clip struck a nerve among viewers, with some calling her "brave" and others dismissing it as an attempt to deflect attention from her father’s alleged crime.

The shooting was caught on camera in the judge's chambers and was first shown in Stines' preliminary hearing in October 2024.

The video, with no audio, showed a man identified by police as Stines pulling out a gun and shooting the judge as he sat at his desk. The man walked around the desk, pointed the gun at the judge — who had fallen to the floor — and fired again.

Mullins died from multiple gunshot wounds, Kentucky State Police said.

Stines has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.