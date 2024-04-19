Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger's alibi, Scott Peterson defense, Karen Read trial

GOODNIGHT MOON: Bryan Kohberger’s defense team offers lofty alibi for night of murders.
SCOTT PETERSON TRIAL: Defense drops motion to seal in bid for freedom.
NATALEE HOLLOWAY CASE: Lawyer for killer shares exclusive video after alleged inmate beatdown.
47 HOURS OF HELL: Child who survived state park abduction credited for airtight case against captor.
FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X
LAW FIRM MURDERS: Eyewitness reveals what happened inside deadly deposition.
WHAT JENNIFER DID: Plot to kill parents for inheritance unravels with hitmen scheme.
WHO IS KAREN READ? 3 things to know about woman charged with murder of Boston cop boyfriend.
SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER
UNDER THE WIRE: Former undercover agent recalls infiltrating the Hells Angels.
‘GOD’S MISFITS’: Suspects in Kansas mom murders revealed to be alleged radicals.
LOW COUNTRY: Alex Murdaugh defense team takes another swing at freedom.
GET REAL TIME UPDATES DIRECTLY ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB