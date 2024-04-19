Expand / Collapse search
Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger's alibi, Scott Peterson defense, Karen Read trial

Natalee Holloway's killer dispels inmate beatdown claims, Alex Murdaugh takes another swing at freedom

Scott Peterson seeking a new trial, claims he is innocent

Fox News’ Claudia Cowan on Scott Peterson’s efforts to seek a new trial after being convicted of killing his wife and unborn child in 2002.

GOODNIGHT MOON: Bryan Kohberger’s defense team offers lofty alibi for night of murders.

SCOTT PETERSON TRIAL: Defense drops motion to seal in bid for freedom.

NATALEE HOLLOWAY CASE: Lawyer for killer shares exclusive video after alleged inmate beatdown.

47 HOURS OF HELL: Child who survived state park abduction credited for airtight case against captor.

Nine-year-old girl that Craig Ross Jr. abducted from an upstate New York park.

Nine-year-old girl who survived 47-hour abduction only to deliver airtight case against captor. (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children)

LAW FIRM MURDERS: Eyewitness reveals what happened inside deadly deposition.

WHAT JENNIFER DID: Plot to kill parents for inheritance unravels with hitmen scheme.

WHO IS KAREN READ? 3 things to know about woman charged with murder of Boston cop boyfriend.

Karen Read is on trial for the killing of her boyfriend, police officer John O'Keefe.

UNDER THE WIRE: Former undercover agent recalls infiltrating the Hells Angels.

Jay Dobyns being embraced by another undercover agent

Jay Dobyns being embraced by another undercover agent. (A&E)

‘GOD’S MISFITS’: Suspects in Kansas mom murders revealed to be alleged radicals.

Four suspects in missing womens' case

The four suspects arrested following the disappearances of two Kansas women. Shown clockwise are Tad Cullum, Cole Twombly, Cora Twombly and Tifany Adams.  (Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation)

LOW COUNTRY: Alex Murdaugh defense team takes another swing at freedom.

