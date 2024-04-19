Fox News True Crime Newsletter: Bryan Kohberger's alibi, Scott Peterson defense, Karen Read trial

GOODNIGHT MOON: Bryan Kohberger’s defense team offers lofty alibi for night of murders.

SCOTT PETERSON TRIAL: Defense drops motion to seal in bid for freedom.

NATALEE HOLLOWAY CASE: Lawyer for killer shares exclusive video after alleged inmate beatdown.

47 HOURS OF HELL: Child who survived state park abduction credited for airtight case against captor.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

LAW FIRM MURDERS: Eyewitness reveals what happened inside deadly deposition .

WHAT JENNIFER DID: Plot to kill parents for inheritance unravels with hitmen scheme.

WHO IS KAREN READ? 3 things to know about woman charged with murder of Boston cop boyfriend .

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

UNDER THE WIRE: Former undercover agent recalls infiltrating the Hells Angels.

‘GOD’S MISFITS’: Suspects in Kansas mom murders revealed to be alleged radicals.

LOW COUNTRY: Alex Murdaugh defense team takes another swing at freedom .