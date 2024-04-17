Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Accused Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger offers up alibi: Driving to see 'the moon and stars'

Bryan Kohberger is accused of stabbing four University of Idaho students to death during a home invasion

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published | Updated
close
hweIdaho judge in Bryan Kohberger case slams defense for possibly 'inculpatory' questionnaires Video

hweIdaho judge in Bryan Kohberger case slams defense for possibly 'inculpatory' questionnaires

Idaho Judge John Judge on Thursday condemned the defense in the Bryan Kohberger murder case for distributing questionnaires that could be 'inculpatory' to Latah County residents.

Bryan Kohberger, the man accused of killing four University of Idaho undergrads in a home invasion stabbing, offered up an alibi via his attorneys on Wednesday.

Kohberger, 29, claims he was out driving the night of the killings on Nov. 13, 2022. 

"Mr. Kohberger was out driving in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022; as he often did to hike and run and/or see the moon and stars," his lawyers said in court documents filed that outline his alibi. "He drove throughout the area south of Pullman, Washington, west of Moscow, Idaho including Wawawai Park."

Kohberger — a former criminology Ph.D. student at Washington State University in nearby Pullman, Washington — is charged with four counts of murder and burglary after he allegedly stabbed 20-year-old Xana Kernodle, 20-year-old Ethan Chapin, 21-year-old Kaylee Goncalves and 21-year-old Madison Mogen with a KA-BAR knife.

KOHBERGER LAWYER ALLEGES PUBLIC BIAS AS RESIDENTS CALLED POLICE AFTER BEING CONTACTED IN JUROR SURVEY

Bryan Kohberger arriving in court

Bryan Kohberger, who is accused of killing four University of Idaho students in November 2022, walks past a video display as he enters a courtroom to appear at a hearing in Latah County District Court, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023, in Moscow, Idaho. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, Pool)

He was arrested in late December 2022. Kohberger offered up the alibi, but it is not clear if he has evidence to back it up. 

"He claims to like all these outdoor activities. So does he have pics on social media or his phone or just someplace showing this?" David Gelman, a criminal defense attorney and a former deputy district attorney, told Fox News Digital. "In his apartment, did the police find outdoor gear? This will all disprove the alibi he offers."

Kohberger frequently drove at night during the school year, which is supported by his phone showing him in the countryside in the late night hours on multiple instances, court documents said. 

IDAHO JUDGE GIVES BRYAN KOHBERGER WIN OVER GENETIC GENEALOGY BATTLE

Bryan Kohberger's WSU portrait next to his victims

Bryan Kohberger and his alleged victims, clockwise from top left, Madison Mogen, Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle and Kaylee Goncalves. (WSU/Instagram)

"This is supported by data from Mr. Kohberger’s phone showing him in the countryside late at night and/or in the early morning on several occasions," the documents state. "The phone data includes numerous photographs taken on several different late evenings and early mornings, including in November, depicting the night sky."

Defense lawyers plan to offer an expert to prove that Kohberger's cell phone was south of Pullman, Washington and west of Moscow, Idaho on the night of the killings. 

However, Gelman noted that Kohberger's DNA was found at the crime scene. 

"The defense is doing a great job of muddying the waters because they are trying to show reasonable doubt which is all a juror needs to vote not guilty, but DNA doesn’t lie," he said. 

Bryan Kohberger at court where he pleas not guilty

Bryan Kohberger enters the courtroom for his arraignment hearing in Latah County District Court on May 22. His lawyers have been granted access to officer training records for those involved in his murder case.  (Zach Wilkinson/Moscow-Pullman Daily News via AP)

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

A date for Kohberger's trial has not yet been set. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.