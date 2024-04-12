Alex Murdaugh attorneys appeal after judge denies new trial

Attorneys for convicted killer and disbarred personal injury lawyer Alex Murdaugh have appealed for a new trial after a judge rejected their first attempt.

Former South Carolina Supreme Court Justice Jean Toal denied Murdaugh's motion for a retrial in January after defense lawyers made allegations of jury tampering against Colleton County Court Clerk Becky Hill. Murdaugh's attorneys, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin, argue a new murder trial is warranted because Hill allegedly poisoned the jury pool against their client.

Hill and jurors from the trial testified during the January hearing. She has denied any wrongdoing. After hearing their testimony, Justice Toal decided a new trial was not necessary.

Toal said before her ruling that while Hill was "attracted by the siren call of celebrity" and had made "fleeting and foolish comments," the jurors took their assignments seriously in convicting Murdaugh.

Of 12 total jurors who found Murdaugh guilty last spring, 11 said Hill did not influence their decisions. One said he heard the clerk make comments about watching Murdaugh's body language but said her words did not influence his verdict.

Even so, Hill resigned following the allegations. She is currently the subject of two ongoing investigations by the South Carolina Attorney General's Office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

Murdaugh's legal representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Murdaugh was convicted last year of fatally shooting his wife Maggie and son Paul. He is now serving two consecutive life sentences for the murders. Prosecutors argued that the murders were an attempt to distract from Murdaugh's mounting financial crimes, which were beginning to come to light around that time.

The disgraced legal scion was also sentenced to 40 years in prison last week after he pleaded guilty to 22 federal financial crimes charges in September last year.

U.S. District Judge Richard M. Gergel said he was committed to imposing 480 months and mandatory restitution totaling more than $9 million. Because the defendant does not have the ability to pay restitution, however, Gergel waived the fee and required Murdaugh to pay $2,000 in special assessment immediately.

"I do want you to know and all of the victims to know I am filled with sorrow. I am filled with remorse. I am filled with guilt," Murdaugh said at the sentencing hearing.

Griffin told reporters outside the Charleston courthouse on April 1 that he's unsure how much of the 40-year sentence his client will end up serving.

"Federal inmates are doing approximately 60% of their sentence. So at 40 years, that would equate to 24 years," Griffin said, adding that "things can change over time."

Murdaugh was also sentenced to 27 years for his financial crimes in a state case in November of last year.

Fox News Digital's Audrey Conklin and Kennedy Hayes contributed to this report.