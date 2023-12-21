Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

True Crime Newsletter

Fox News True Crime Newsletter: 2023's Most Intriguing Headlines

Bryan Kohberger, Alex Murdaugh, Joran van der Sloot, Scott Peterson captivate America's attention

By Fox News Staff Fox News
Published
A bride and groom hold each other in a park in autumn.

Brian and Ana Walshe in Boston Public Gardens, Boston, Massachusetts on their wedding day Dec. 21, 2015. (Fox News Digital)

Welcome to the Fox News True Crime Newsletter and updates from our true crime hub.

Get the latest cases ripped from the headlines sent directly to your email, by subscribing here.

HOUSE OF HORRORS: College coed who survived Idaho massacre came face-to-face with masked madman.

ROAD TRIPPIN’: Idaho murders suspect pulled over twice on cross-country race home with dad, lawyer claims.

SURVIVING SON: Buster Murdaugh sits down for an exclusive interview in the ‘Fall of the House of Murdaugh’.

Buster Murdaugh speaks with Martha MacCallum

Buster Murdaugh gives first interview to Martha MacCallum for 'Fall of the House of Murdaugh'.  (Fox Nation )

CAME BACK TO BITE HIM: Jurors in Alex Murdaugh trial say dog kennel video sealed his fate.

‘TRUTH DOESN’T CHANGE’: Scott Peterson ex-girlfriend Amber Frey speaks out after new trial decision. 

scott peterson amber frey smiling together

Photo of Scott Peterson and Amber Frey presented at 2004 trial in murders of wife Laci and unborn son Conner. (People's Exhibits)

IN HIS OWN WORDS: Joran van der Sloot confesses to killing Natalee Holloway.

PREDATOR NEXT DOOR: Quiet suburban community stunned when the prime suspect in the Gilgo Beach serial killings is finally arrested.

WHO KILLED JONBENET: DNA bombshell surrounding key players in the unsolved Christmas 1996 slaying.

JonBenet Ramsey in a pageant portrait

6-year-old pageant queen JonBenet Ramsey was found killed in her family's Boulder home on Dec. 26, 1996. The case remains unsolved. (Polaris/Discovery+)

MICROSOFT MURDER: Ambush slaying of beloved father of four ends with ex-wife behind bars.

CLOUD OF EVIDENCE: Husband of missing real estate executive searched Google on how to 'dispose of a body,’ prosecutors allege.

This article was written by Fox News staff.