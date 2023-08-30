Buster Murdaugh breaks silence on father's 'unfair' murder trial: 'There are always two sides of the story'

In an attempt to spotlight what he calls his father's "predetermined" trial, Buster Murdaugh has taken to the media to expose the reality behind his mother's and brother's untimely deaths.

In a FOX Nation-exclusive series, "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh," Buster sits down with FOX News anchor Martha MacCallum to uncover the alleged truth behind his father Alex's controversial conviction for the murders, nailing down his argument that there are "always two sides of the story."



"I do not believe it was fair," Murdaugh told MacCallum of his father's murder trial. "I was there for six weeks studying it, and I think it was a tilted table from the beginning. And I think, unfortunately, a lot of the jurors felt that way prior to when they had to deliberate. It was predetermined in their minds, prior to when they ever heard any shred of evidence that was given in that room."

Alex Murdaugh dominated headlines in March and became the subject of a Netflix documentary after he was convicted of gunning down his wife and son as part of what prosecutors say was an effort to divert attention away from his mounting alleged financial crimes.

A panel of 12 jurors returned a verdict after less than three hours of deliberations. Alex Murdaugh was found guilty of two counts each of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Buster Murdaugh argues that law enforcement was desperate to come up with a suspect due to the massive media attention the case was receiving. He believes that the police rushed to judgment after they learned Alex was the person who discovered the bodies.

"I think it's one of those things where you have to do something. And I think that it was the option in the route that they decided to go with," Buster Murdaugh said.

"My biggest thing that I want people to realize that there are always two sides of the story. Now they can pick which one they want to believe, but I think there's a heck of a lot that still needs to be answered about what happened on June the Seventh."

In the exclusive interview, MacCallum asked the younger Murdaugh whether the term "psychopath" accurately describes his father. Despite his unwavering support for Alex throughout his trial, Buster said that the term "psychopath" is a "fair assessment" for Alex.

"I'm not prepared to sit here and say that it encompasses him as a whole, but certainly, I think there are characteristics where you look at the manipulation and the lies and the carrying out of that such and I think that is a fair assessment," he replied.

In addition to Buster's tell-all interview, FOX Nation's "The Fall of the House of Murdaugh" – available to stream now – includes behind-the-scenes footage from the trial, never-before-seen home movies, as well as intimate prison revelations from Alex himself.

FOX Nation subscribers will also gain exclusive access to Alex Murdaugh’s defense team, Dick Harpootlian and Jim Griffin and will hear from lead prosecutor Creighton Waters, Attorney General Alan Wilson, Moselle dog kennel manager Roger Dale Davis Jr., forensic expert Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, and more.

