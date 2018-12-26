FOX NEWS FIRST: Trump tells Dems partial government shutdown will last 'until we have a wall'

Welcome to FOX News First. Not signed up yet? Click here.

Developing now, Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018

Trump says shutdown continues as long as Dems reject border wall

U.S. Customs and Border Protection orders medical checks on all migrant children in custody after a Guatemalan boy, 8, dies

Holiday retail sales are strongest in years, with U.S. consumers spending $850 billion

THE LEAD STORY – TRUMP’S MESSAGE TO DEMOCRATS: SHUTDOWN WILL LAST ‘UNTIL WE HAVE A WALL’: Speaking from the Oval Office on Christmas Day, President Trump revealed he will be going to the U.S.-Mexico border for a “groundbreaking” ceremony for a portion of the wall being built in Texas. And he warned Democrats that the nation’s partial government shutdown won’t end until funding is secured for the full barrier.

“While we’re fighting over funding, we’re also building, and it’s my hope to have this done, completed, all 500 to 550 miles, to have it either renovated or brand new by Election Day,” he said. - Reported by Greg Norman

MEDICAL CHECKS ORDERED AFTER MIGRANT BOY’S DEATH: U.S. Customs and Border Protection says it will conduct medical checks on every child in its custody following the death of an 8-year-old Guatemalan boy -- the second immigrant child in the agency's care to die this month.

The child’s death came during an ongoing dispute over border security and with a partial government shutdown underway over President Trump's request for border wall funding.

The boy, identified as Felipe Gomez Alonzo, died shortly after midnight at the Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center in Alamogordo, N.M. The cause of death was unknown; he had received treatment at the hospital starting on Christmas Eve. - Reported by Greg Norman

CONSUMERS SPENT BIG THIS HOLIDAY SEASON: The stock market’s recent downturn and the partial government shutdown apparently didn’t faze consumers this holiday season: Holiday sales increased for U.S. retailers at the best pace in six years, according to early data.

Total U.S. retail sales, excluding automobiles, rose 5.1 percent between Nov. 1 and Dec. 24 from a year earlier, according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, which tracks both online and in-store spending with all forms of payment. - Reported by Ken Martin

SOLDIER’S YOUNG SON GETS HIS WISH - "His jaw just dropped when he finally realized it was me walking into the gym." – U.S. Army Pvt. Timothy Zeller of New Jersey, describing the scene at the school of his son, Abel, who had written to Santa Claus, asking for his dad to come home for Christmas. WATCH

2004: An earthquake in the Indian Ocean causes a massive tsunami that results in more than 200,000 deaths in 14 countries.

1996: Child beauty queen JonBenet Ramsey, 6, is found beaten and strangled in the basement of her family’s Boulder, Colo., home. The crime remains unsolved.

1991: The parliament of the Soviet Union formally votes the nation out of existence after 74 years.

1776: George Washington and the Continental Army win a major Revolutionary War victory at Trenton, N.J., after crossing the Delaware River from Pennsylvania.

