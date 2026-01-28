Second teen dies after Texas sledding accident that killed best friend: ‘They were holding on to each other’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A second teenage girl has died in Texas after she was critically injured in a sledding accident that killed her best friend, according to their families and local police.

Frisco police confirmed Wednesday that the second 16-year-old girl died of her injuries at a hospital.

The teen’s family identified her as Grace Brito. The other teen killed was earlier identified as Elizabeth Angle by her family.

Grace’s mother, Tracy Brito, told FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth that her daughter just got her driver’s license two months ago and had been excited to sign up as an organ donor.

UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN STUDENT VANISHES FROM FRATERNITY PARTY IN T-SHIRT DURING SUB-ZERO NIGHT

"We are still here going through the organ donation process to honor Gracie's wishes," Tracy Brito told the outlet. "She was a selfless person who always wanted to make others smile and happy. God took a good one away far too soon."

Elizabeth’s mother, Megan Angle, wrote that the girls were "besties" in a Facebook post after Grace’s death.

"I find some comfort knowing they are in heaven together," Megan Angle wrote. "Such beautiful girls."

"They were holding on to each other on the sled," she added. "Our hearts go out to the Brito family. We are forever connected."

Grace and Elizabeth were riding a sled together around 3 p.m. Sunday when the accident happened.

Police previously said that a preliminary investigation indicated that a 16-year-old boy was driving a Jeep Wrangler while pulling the two girls on a sled. Witnesses said the sled struck a curb and collided with a tree.

90-YEAR-OLD WOMAN WHO WANDERED OUTSIDE DURING WINTER STORM AMONG 10 DEAD IN NEW YORK CITY

Police issued an update Wednesday to quell rumors about the circumstances of the accident.

"We also want to clarify rumors circulating online, throughout this entire investigation, there has been no indication of alcohol involvement by any of the involved parties," police said.

Both girls were sophomores at Wakeland High School. Grace was a cheerleader while Elizabeth played soccer for the school and a club team.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Police have said the investigation remains active. The department warned citizens that snow and ice can create extremely slippery surfaces and lead to serious or even deadly accidents.

A winter storm brought heavy snow and crippling ice to large swaths of the nation, including Texas, over the weekend. Most areas in North Texas were covered in ice, sleet and snow, creating hazardous conditions.