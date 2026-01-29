Officer clings to life after homicide suspect allegedly unloads gun on police during high-risk arrest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Texas police officer is in critical condition after being shot in the head by a homicide suspect earlier this week.

The incident unfolded just after 2:45 p.m. on Jan. 23, when officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a shooting in the 4900 block of Ayers Street, located approximately 145 miles from San Antonio, according to FOX 4.

When authorities arrived, they reportedly located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The individual was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Less than an hour later, officers located the suspect’s vehicle in a nearby area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop, FOX 4 reported.

However, authorities say the 38-year-old suspect pulled out a handgun and began firing on the three officers.

Two officers were reportedly struck as they exchanged gunfire with the suspect. A third officer also sustained injuries after being struck by shrapnel.

"Officer (Alexandria) Cano-Castro, a 36-year-old senior officer, was shot in the head while attempting to apprehend a homicide suspect," Constable Mark Herman's Office in Harris County said.

Cano-Castro was subsequently transported to a hospital in critical condition. The other officer who sustained gunshot injuries was listed in stable condition, while the third received treatment for their injuries, FOX 4 reported.

The homicide suspect was shot multiple times in the exchange and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he remains in custody and is expected to survive.

Authorities have not released the name of the suspect or the identities of the other two officers involved.

"This was a homicide suspect that we found pretty quick. Unfortunately, it ended like this," Police Chief Mike Markle reportedly said. "We’re praying that these officers are stable. We have one critical officer, a female officer, and we’re going to make sure we’re checking on her."

The officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy, as the investigation remains ongoing, FOX 4 reported.

The Corpus Christi Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.