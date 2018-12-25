LeBron James leaves Lakers-Warriors game with groin injury

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James left the team’s Christmas Day game against the Golden State Warriors about midway through the third quarter Tuesday evening, with what was said to be a groin strain, according to reports.

Video showed James grimacing in pain as he fell to the floor at the Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif., while struggling to regain control of the ball while driving toward the basket.

James later appeared on video mouthing the words, “I felt a pop,” suggesting he may have suffered a significant injury.

The Lakers were leading by 14 points at the time of the injury, with James contributing 17 points, NBA.com reported. Los Angeles went on to defeat the Warriors, 127-101.

The Lakers had announced before the game ended that James would not return.

Sources told Yahoo Sports that the strain appeared to be "slight" and could have been worse.

If James misses the Lakers’ next game, it would snap a 156-game playing streak, including regular season and playoffs, the league site reported.

In earlier action on Christmas Day, the Boston Celtics defeated the Philadelphia 76ers, 121-114, in overtime at Boston; the Houston Rockets defeated the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder, 113-109; and the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks, 109-95, in New York.

The Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers were scheduled to begin play at 10:30 p.m. ET in the league’s only remaining Christmas game.