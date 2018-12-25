Man defies 20 million-to-1 odds to win $1 million at poker game

A poker player at a New Jersey casino defied the odds and hit the jackpot Saturday.

The man, identified as Harold M., of Lakewood, N.J., won $1 million at the Borgata Hotel Casino at a three-card poker game. He only made a $5 bet.

Harold hit a royal straight flush of diamonds, a hand that overcame 20 million-to-1 odds.

Harold was dealt a 10, queen and ace of diamonds. The dealer’s hand was the nine, jack and kind of diamonds.

It was the first time the bet had been hit at the Borgata, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.