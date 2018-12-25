Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

New Jersey
Published

Man defies 20 million-to-1 odds to win $1 million at poker game

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
A New Jersey man made a $5 bet and walked away with $1 million

A New Jersey man made a $5 bet and walked away with $1 million

A poker player at a New Jersey casino defied the odds and hit the jackpot Saturday.

The man, identified as Harold M., of Lakewood, N.J., won $1 million at the Borgata Hotel Casino at a three-card poker game. He only made a $5 bet.

Harold hit a royal straight flush of diamonds, a hand that overcame 20 million-to-1 odds.

Harold was dealt a 10, queen and ace of diamonds. The dealer’s hand was the nine, jack and kind of diamonds.

It was the first time the bet had been hit at the Borgata, officials said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.