Mayim Bialik says she's 'not doing so well' on Christmas Eve after split from boyfriend

Mayim Bialik opened up about feeling lonely over the holidays.

"The Big Bang Theory" star recently split from boyfriend of five years and took to Instagram to share her thoughts.

"The government is in a shutdown, it’s Christmas Eve day, I’m newly single and not doing so well to be quite honest," the actress, who is Jewish, shared.

"But the most pressing issue right now is that my cats - after 2 years together - have started a dominance war that involves urine and feces," she added before saying, "Long story short my bed is not able to be slept in and I’m sleeping on my couch. Just keeping you updated as to my life here."

Bialik, 43, revealed last month she split from her boyfriend which she did not name. On December 18, she opened up about the breakup on her website, Groknation.

"My love story is nothing particularly exceptional. I mean, he was — er is. I was an exceptional iteration of myself with him. For five years in fact. And now it’s over,” Bialik wrote. “There is rarely good timing for a break up. But most certainly, the worst time is now. In case he is reading this, I’m just meh with this timing. Because say what you will, the holidays are a time to not be recently broken up. I know this much is true. The air is full of clarity and possibility.”

Bialik was previously married to Michael Stone from 203-2013. They share two sons. She opened up about spending Thanksgiving with her ex-husband and his new girlfriend right after her own breakup.

"I would be lying if I didn’t say I was nervous. I am single again and it was painful to be ‘alone,’” she wrote on November 27. “Doing separate holidays seems excessive and sad. We are a family even though we are divorced. I want to witness them eating the foods we make them and it feels good to sit at a table with them and their father.”